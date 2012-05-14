Ambiente e turismo a quattro zampe, dove portare i cuccioli in estate

Ancora non siamo in piena estate ma proprio per questo è tempo di prenotare la struttura che ci ospiterà durante le vacanze. Al mare o in montagna, in agriturismo o in hotel a cinque stelle, al campeggio o in riva al mare, ogni estate ci si ripropone la solita domanda: “Dove lascio il mio cucciolo?” Oggi per conoscere le strutture per gli amici a quattro zampe più vicina ed economica, basta un click sul nuovo portale Vacanze a quattro zampe.
Il sito Vacanze a quattro zampe, creato per sostenere le famiglie e i padroni degli amici a quattro zampe, è stato realizzato dalla Federazione Italiana Associazioni Diritti Animali e Ambiente per “viaggiare in Italia con i propri animali” e per contrastare l’elevato numero degli abbandoni, una piaga che ogni anno durante il periodo estivo colpisce centinaia e centinaia di animali domestici, da Nord a Sud del Paese. Il portale è stato realizato in collaborazione con il Ministero della Salute e con le principali associazioni di categoria del settore turistico, quali: Federalberghi, Assoturismo e Federturismo; e con la FIPE, la Federazione Italiana Pubblici Esercizi. Fornisce un elenco completo di tutte le strutture ricettive in cui gli animali domestici sono i benvenuti. Vi sono per esempio indirizzi di hotel, bar, ristoranti, campeggi, agriturismo, residence, villaggi e anche spiagge dove gli animali domestici possono entrare. Una sezione è invece dedicata alle disposizioni normative e sanitarie previste per chi vuole viaggiare assieme al proprio amico a quattro zampe.
Il sito si rivolge sia ai turisti italiani, sia a quelli stranieri, che decideranno di trascorrere l’estate nel nostro Paese in compagnia dei loro fedeli amici a quattro zampe, senza doversi preoccupare di lasciare i loro cuccioli in canili o in strutture private durante l’estate, ma potranno invece portarli in vacanza con loro.
[Fonte e foto: Vacanze a quattro zampe]
