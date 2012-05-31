Amici a quattro zampe, il dossier Ecosistema animali di Legambiente

Non solo abbandoni e canili lager, c’ è un’Italia che ama e rispetta gli animali.
“Ma c’è ancora molto da fare” prosegue il dossier di Legambiente sulla situazione degli animali nei comuni del Bel Paese. Dopo aver inviato a 109 ammnistrazioni comunali dei questionari, è stato realizzato lo studio “Ecosistema animali 2011” per capire come sono tutelati e sostenuti i nostri amici a quattro zampe in città. Il dossier mostra che la maggior parte dei comuni offre assistenza e difesa a cani e gatti, ma vediamo quali in dettaglio.
Come spiega Antonio Morabito, responsabile nazionale Fauna Legambiente
Dalla nostra indagine emerge un quadro generale interessante: in Italia le competenze ci sono, come insegna l’esperineza di Torino, ma bisogna fare ancora molto, magari prendendo esempio proprio dai comuni virtuosi.
I comuni più virtuosi sono Torino, Modena e Pordenone per le loro buone pratiche nella tutela e gestione degli animali domestici, che si traducono in: mappatura del territorio e microchippatura degli animali. La mappatura del territorio e dunque dei canili e di qualsiasi luogo di detenzione di gruppi di animali è stata effettuata solo dal 34,8% dei comuni capoluogo di provincia nel 2010; il 58,4% non ha effettuato questa attività di monitoraggio e il 4,4% dei comuni non ha risposto. La microchippatura è stata invece effettuata dal 50,5% dei municipi contro il 43,8% che non l’ha effettuata, e il 5,6% che non ha risposto. L’inserimento di un microchip sottopelle è molto importante e dal 1 gennaio 2005 è l’unico sistema di identificazione per i cani che dovrebbero essere identificati e registrati all’anagrafe canina dal secondo mese di vita. In 78 comuni le strutture che accolgono i cani randagi sono comunali, gestite da associazioni, volontari, ditte e dalle amministrazioni stesse. Assicurano il monitoraggio e l’assistenza dei cani ospitati, la sterilizzazione chirurgica, e campagne di promozione per le adozioni. Anche le colonie feline, alimentate e curate dai cosiddetti “gattari” che fanno riferimento alle associazioni animaliste, sono state oggetto dell’indagine di Legambiente. Nel nostro Paese sono circa 1.300 e ospitano almeno 25.000 gatti.
Torino è il comune più attento agli amici a quattro zampe perché gestisce due canili assieme all’ENPA (Ente Nazionale Protezione Animali) con assistenza veterinaria giornaliera e cura dei cani randagi che vengono sottoposti a microchippatura e profilassi vaccinale, e anche degli animali domestici di proprietari che hanno subito sfratti, ricoveri, detenzioni e non possono provvedere al pagamento di una pensione per animali e al loro sostentamento. Modena eccelle perché dal 1998 ha istituito l’Ufficio dei diritti animali in collaborazione con il servizio veterinario Ausl. Pordenone perché punta molto sull’informazione e sulla formazione di acquisizione di competenze mirate ad un buon rapporto tra proprietari e amici a quattro zampe.
[Fonte e foto: Legambiente]
Commenti (32)
Read More Here febbraio 14, 2017 il 4:56 pm
I just want to tell you that I’m new to blogging and absolutely enjoyed this website. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You amazingly come with tremendous articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your web site.
read free books online without downloading febbraio 17, 2017 il 8:39 pm
The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod’s. It works well, but isn’t as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If you occasionally plan on using the web browser that’s not an issue, but if you’re planning to browse the web alot from your PMP then the iPod’s larger screen and better browser may be important.
John Deere Service Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 2:12 pm
I love it! am going to share your post to my friends, keep posting!
http://www.repairloader.net/
Game febbraio 20, 2017 il 3:52 pm
I¡¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to show that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to don¡¦t forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
wiro sableng febbraio 20, 2017 il 8:31 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:04 pm
Very interesting subject , regards for posting . “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” by George Ellis.
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:44 am
Wow, superb blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Law & Legal febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:47 am
of course like your web-site but you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the reality however I will surely come back again.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 10:20 am
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like studying your articles. Stay up the great paintings! You understand, many individuals are searching around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
obat herbal diabetes melitus febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:31 pm
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog. You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested. Regards!
http://gx360.cc/home.php?mod=space&uid=16828&do=profile&from=space
obat herbal alami diabetes febbraio 22, 2017 il 9:54 pm
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very soon it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
http://cdyaomei.com/space/uid-950881.html
Science febbraio 23, 2017 il 2:32 am
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!
Law And Legal febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:57 am
Thank you for helping out, excellent info. “Hope is the denial of reality.” by Margaret Weis.
Mike Koosher febbraio 23, 2017 il 1:19 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Woman febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:25 pm
Thank you for helping out, superb info. “Courage comes and goes. Hold on for the next supply.” by Vicki Baum.
Family febbraio 23, 2017 il 7:41 pm
Generally I don’t learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
grosir jilbab tanah abang febbraio 23, 2017 il 11:53 pm
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
http://draytek-france.fr/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=326322
divorcemind.com febbraio 24, 2017 il 2:46 am
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorces-comment
sacramentocremation.us febbraio 24, 2017 il 1:08 pm
SacramentoCremation.us is one of the leading crematorium services in the Sacramento area. Feel free to contact us regarding any questions on Sacramento Cremation Services or concerns you might have. Our staff will respond to you as soon as possible.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/sacramentocremation-services-comment-gen
TEMPAT JUAL MADU ASLI DI BEKASI febbraio 25, 2017 il 10:56 am
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to swap techniques with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
http://club.xiangxiang.gov.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=679197&do=profile
Film Online Anschauen febbraio 25, 2017 il 11:45 am
I’ll gear this review to 2 types of people: current Zune owners who are considering an upgrade, and people trying to decide between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other players worth considering out there, like the Sony Walkman X, but I hope this gives you enough info to make an informed decision of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as well.)
Mike Koosher febbraio 25, 2017 il 5:20 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-services-comment-exact
Filme Online Schauen Kostenlos Legal Deutsch Ohne Anmeldung Ohne Download febbraio 25, 2017 il 5:27 pm
Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.
Mike Koosher febbraio 25, 2017 il 8:36 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Baby & Parenting febbraio 27, 2017 il 10:27 am
wonderful submit, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not realize this. You should proceed your writing. I’m confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
situs toto febbraio 28, 2017 il 5:10 am
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
Dog marzo 1, 2017 il 8:00 am
It¡¦s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Business marzo 1, 2017 il 1:53 pm
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Education marzo 2, 2017 il 3:40 am
You made some good points there. I did a search on the issue and found most people will approve with your website.
Technology marzo 2, 2017 il 3:46 am
you’re really a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is incredible. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a great job in this topic!
Travel & Leisure marzo 2, 2017 il 9:46 am
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Tomas maggio 22, 2017 il 5:18 pm
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also
visit this website on regular basis to get updated from latest information.
my blog here we go