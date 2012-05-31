Amici a quattro zampe, il dossier Ecosistema animali di Legambiente

0

Non solo abbandoni e canili lager, c’ è un’Italia che ama e rispetta gli animali.

“Ma c’è ancora molto da fare” prosegue il dossier di Legambiente sulla situazione degli animali nei comuni del Bel Paese. Dopo aver inviato a 109 ammnistrazioni comunali dei questionari, è stato realizzato lo studio “Ecosistema animali 2011” per capire come sono tutelati e sostenuti i nostri amici a quattro zampe in città. Il dossier mostra che la maggior parte dei comuni offre assistenza e difesa a cani e gatti, ma vediamo quali in dettaglio.

Come spiega Antonio Morabito, responsabile nazionale Fauna Legambiente

Dalla nostra indagine emerge un quadro generale interessante: in Italia le competenze ci sono, come insegna l’esperineza di Torino, ma bisogna fare ancora molto, magari prendendo esempio proprio dai comuni virtuosi.

I comuni più virtuosi sono Torino, Modena e Pordenone per le loro buone pratiche nella tutela e gestione degli animali domestici, che si traducono in: mappatura del territorio e microchippatura degli animali. La mappatura del territorio e dunque dei canili e di qualsiasi luogo di detenzione di gruppi di animali è stata effettuata solo dal 34,8% dei comuni capoluogo di provincia nel 2010; il 58,4% non ha effettuato questa attività di monitoraggio e il 4,4% dei comuni non ha risposto. La microchippatura è stata invece effettuata dal 50,5% dei municipi contro il 43,8% che non l’ha effettuata, e il 5,6% che non ha risposto. L’inserimento di un microchip sottopelle è molto importante e dal 1 gennaio 2005 è l’unico sistema di identificazione per i cani che dovrebbero essere identificati e registrati all’anagrafe canina dal secondo mese di vita. In 78 comuni le strutture che accolgono i cani randagi sono comunali, gestite da associazioni, volontari, ditte e dalle amministrazioni stesse. Assicurano il monitoraggio e l’assistenza dei cani ospitati, la sterilizzazione chirurgica, e campagne di promozione per le adozioni. Anche le colonie feline, alimentate e curate dai cosiddetti “gattari” che fanno riferimento alle associazioni animaliste, sono state oggetto dell’indagine di Legambiente. Nel nostro Paese sono circa 1.300 e ospitano almeno 25.000 gatti.

Torino è il comune più attento agli amici a quattro zampe perché gestisce due canili assieme all’ENPA (Ente Nazionale Protezione Animali) con assistenza veterinaria giornaliera e cura dei cani randagi che vengono sottoposti a microchippatura e profilassi vaccinale, e anche degli animali domestici di proprietari che hanno subito sfratti, ricoveri, detenzioni e non possono provvedere al pagamento di una pensione per animali e al loro sostentamento. Modena eccelle perché dal 1998 ha istituito l’Ufficio dei diritti animali in collaborazione con il servizio veterinario Ausl. Pordenone perché punta molto sull’informazione e sulla formazione di acquisizione di competenze mirate ad un buon rapporto tra proprietari e amici a quattro zampe.

