Il Polo Nord si stacca definitivamente da resto del mondo, disciolte le ultime due barriere

Da circa 4000 anni, da quando cioè l’uomo ha inventato le navi, c’è sempre stato un ostacolo insormontabile, più forte degli iceberg e più duraturo degli Oceani: i Poli. Finora nessuno era mai riuscito a circumnavigarli, e speriamo per molto tempo il Polo Sud resti in questo stato, ma da quest’anno ci sarà la possibilità di circumnavigare il Polo Nord.
Da sempre ci sono stati due passaggi, quello a Nord-Ovest e quello a Nord-Est, mai aperti contemporaneamente, ma solo uno per volta e in alcuni casi entrambi chiusi. A causa dello scioglimento dei ghiacciai invece adesso sarà possibile navigare per tutta la circonferenza del Polo, perchè entrambi i passaggi sono disciolti. Questo avvenimento, dicono gli esperti, non accadeva da 125 mila anni, cioè dall’ultima glaciazione, ed era previsto per il 2070. Questo improvviso accadimento fa capire, almeno in parte, il grave pericolo che la Terra sta correndo.
Commenti
io&ubuntu settembre 2, 2008 il 1:54 pm
…e il bello è che ieri, i tg, la davano come una notizia entusiasmante……………….
Guglielmo Belli settembre 2, 2008 il 5:38 pm
ooooohhhho finalmente potwò fawe un bel giwo..
con il mio nuovo powno yacht… wow!!
Marco Mancini settembre 3, 2008 il 11:39 am
è ovvio che la diano come una buona notizia, uno dei responsabili è colui che li paga….
Paola Pagliaro settembre 3, 2008 il 11:52 am
si, circumnavighiamo tutti il polo Nord, probabilmente verrà inserito nelle brochure delle agenzie di viaggio, insieme a “vacanza nelle acque calde dell’artico” “gita nel deserto amazzonico” ” sciare in Africa”… nuove mete, che bravo l’uomo…un esploratore con un senso dell’etica da far invidia alle altre specie…
io novembre 13, 2008 il 6:08 pm
@ Marco Mancini:
ma per favore, tu e la tua policizzazione di questi argomenti, andatevene a rompere le palle da un’altra parte
Marco Mancini novembre 13, 2008 il 7:40 pm
che tristezza vedere che c’è tanta gente che si è giocata il cervello con la televisione…
