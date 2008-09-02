Il Polo Nord si stacca definitivamente da resto del mondo, disciolte le ultime due barriere

0



Da circa 4000 anni, da quando cioè l’uomo ha inventato le navi, c’è sempre stato un ostacolo insormontabile, più forte degli iceberg e più duraturo degli Oceani: i Poli. Finora nessuno era mai riuscito a circumnavigarli, e speriamo per molto tempo il Polo Sud resti in questo stato, ma da quest’anno ci sarà la possibilità di circumnavigare il Polo Nord.

Da sempre ci sono stati due passaggi, quello a Nord-Ovest e quello a Nord-Est, mai aperti contemporaneamente, ma solo uno per volta e in alcuni casi entrambi chiusi. A causa dello scioglimento dei ghiacciai invece adesso sarà possibile navigare per tutta la circonferenza del Polo, perchè entrambi i passaggi sono disciolti. Questo avvenimento, dicono gli esperti, non accadeva da 125 mila anni, cioè dall’ultima glaciazione, ed era previsto per il 2070. Questo improvviso accadimento fa capire, almeno in parte, il grave pericolo che la Terra sta correndo.