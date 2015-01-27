Sentenza Green Hill, le condanne e le tappe della storica vittoria animalista

0

Giunta la sentenza sul caso Green Hill, con condanne per Renzo Graziosi, Ghislane Rondot e Roberto Bravi, gli animalisti esultano: secondo la LAV si tratta di una vittoria storica e sicuramente lo è. Vediamo nel dettaglio la sentenza su Green Hill, cosa accadrà adesso e secondo quali tappe è giunta la vittoria degli animalisti sull’allevamento-lager di beagle.

La sentenza sul caso Green Hill è arrivata. Le condanne sono le seguenti: al cogestore dell’allevamento della Marshall Bioresources e della Marshall Farms Group Ghislane Rondot un anno e sei mesi, al veterinario Renzo Graziosi un anno e sei mesi, al direttore dell’allevamento-lager di Montichiari Roberto Bravi, un anno più pagamento delle spese giudiziarie. Assolto invece Bernard Gotti, altro gestore di Green Hill 2001, per non aver commesso il fatto. Per le figure condannate la magistratura ha inoltre deciso il divieto di allevare nuovamente cani per i successivi 24 mesi. Cosa succederà adesso sul fronte della giustizia? Il prossimo passaggio è scontato: i legali dei condannati per l’allevamento di Green Hill faranno ricorso in appello, ma la LAV parla già di sentenza storica e ne ha tutte le ragioni. Non è ancora giunta la motivazione della sentenza ma almeno in parte la tesi dell’accusa è stata senz’altro accolta dal giudice, benché le condanne siano risultate meno pesanti di quanto richiesto dal pm (dai due anni ai tre anni e mezzo).

Dopo la sentenza su Green Hill è il caso di ripercorrere le tappe di questa grande vittoria dell’animalismo italiano: una prima data di grande rilievo per la battaglia contro il lager di Montichiari è quella del 24 aprile del 2010, quando circa mille persone manifestarono per le strade del paese in provincia di Brescia; una seconda data importante è quella del 25 settembre 2010, quando i protestanti sfilarono a Roma; una terza data è quella del 14 ottobre 2011, giorno in cui un pugno di attivisti salirono sopra uno dei tetti dell’allevamento di Green Hill, segnando un ulteriore diffusione del caso in termini mediatici.

Dalle proteste degli attivisti contro Green Hill al parlamento: i primi di febbraio del 2012 viene approvata alla Camera la norma della Brambilla contro gli allevamenti di cani gatti e scimmie destinati alla vivisezione nel nostro paese. Poi, il 28 aprile dello stesso anno, l’irruzione degli animalisti contro l’allevamento di Green Hill che ha avuto come conseguenza 12 arresti e l’esplosione del caso a livello nazionale (se non internazionale), con conseguente grande manifestazione nella capitale il 16 giugno. Poi, finalmente, per Green Hill 2001 le cose si mettono male: il Corpo Forestale su mandato della procura bresciana sequestra lo stabilimento il 18 luglio del 2012 e migliaia di cani vengono liberati e dati in adozione a famiglie di tutta Italia: un epilogo toccante e fantastico per i beagle sopravvissuti agli orrori dell’allevamento di Montichiari. E ora la sentenza che oltre a stabilire le condanne per uccisione e maltrattamento di animali che abbiamo visto in apertura dell’articolo, ha anche decretato la confisca definitiva dei cani: i beagle liberati resteranno alle famiglie che li hanno adottati, grazie in primo luogo a coloro che hanno avuto il coraggio, con le loro azioni, di porre sotto gli occhi di tutti la truce illegalità dell’allevamento-lager.

Photo Credits | Don Burkett su Flickr