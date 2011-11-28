Ponte dell’8 dicembre nelle strutture EcoWorldHotel

Qualche consiglio per staccare la spina durante il ponte dell’8 dicembre e ritrovare un po’ di tranquillità lontano dal tram-tram della vita di tutti i giorni? Perché non recarsi in una città d’arte e alloggiare in uno degli ecohotel garantiti e certificati da EcoWorldHotel?
EcoWorldHotel è una rete di contatti telematici, un booking online, di alberghi e B&B “amici dell’ambiente” nato nel 2007 per consigliare i turisti attenti e rispettosi della natura nella scelta della struttura ricettiva più vicina al loro stile di vita sostenibile. Il 21 novembre il circuito EcoWorldHotel ha festeggiato il quarto anniversario con 120 strutture eco-affiliate. Molto soddisfatto il Presidente del Gruppo, Alessandro Bisceglia, che ha commentato
In questi quattro anni abbiamo fatto molto per supportare gli albergatori e tutti gli sforzi sono stati ben ripagati. Abbiamo diffuso la filosofia green partecipando a fiere di fondamentale importanza per tutto il Gruppo e dallo scorso ano organizzando il nostro primo Convegno Nazionale.
All’inizio erano 10 gli hotel che meritavano di essere inseriti nella rete dell’ecoturismo, ma il trend positivo degli ultimi anni e il boom del turismo rurale e sostenibile hanno incrementato in modo esponenziale le strutture ricettive e le certificazioni di qualità ambientale. Nell’ultimo anno 6 nuovi hotel sono entrati a far parte del gruppo EcoWorldHotel, sono: l’albergo Diffuso Monte Granatico di Sadali (Caserta); l’Atelier Hotel di Gardone a tre stelle, di Riviera (Trento); l’hotel Alpina a tre stelle, di Madonna di Campiglio; l‘hotel Sa Pischedda a tre stelle, di Bosa (Oristano); il Bio-agriturismo Parco Rurale Alture di Polazzo a Fogliano Redipuglia (Gorizia); e 7room&bar a San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno).
Per entrare a far parte del gruppo EcoWorldHotel gli albergatori devono rispettare 15 requisiti minimi di compatibilità ambientale, solo in questo modo ottengono la prima Ecofoglia ma altre ne seguiranno, fino ad un massimo di 5, se essi mettono in atto altri dei 150 requisiti contenuti nella Guida per le Strutture Ricettive eco-sostenibili di EcoWorldHotel. Tra le strutture più eco-virtuose si segnala l’Airone Country House di Osimo (Ancona), entrato nel gruppo lo scorso gennaio e già insignito di 4 Eco-foglie.
[Fonte e foto: EcoWorldHotel]
Commenti (11)
browse around this site febbraio 14, 2017 il 2:23 am
I simply want to tell you that I am just newbie to weblog and certainly liked your blog. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your website . You definitely come with wonderful article content. Cheers for sharing with us your blog site.
Tractor Manuals febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:51 pm
bar stools that are made from stainless steel are the best because they don’t tarnish often,,
http://www.repairloader.net/
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 2:54 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:33 am
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:57 am
obviously like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I¡¦ll definitely come back again.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 5:12 am
I must show some thanks to this writer for rescuing me from such a difficulty. Right after researching through the search engines and finding ideas that were not beneficial, I assumed my entire life was well over. Living without the strategies to the problems you have solved through your main guide is a crucial case, as well as the kind that could have in a wrong way affected my career if I hadn’t encountered the blog. Your actual training and kindness in maneuvering all the pieces was important. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a point like this. It’s possible to now look ahead to my future. Thanks a lot very much for your expert and amazing guide. I will not think twice to suggest your blog post to anybody who would need direction about this issue.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:04 am
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:02 am
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
http://www.emeryeps.com febbraio 22, 2017 il 11:51 am
Quite enlightening points that you have said, thanks so much for writing.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps-san-franciso-seo-comment
Automotive febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:03 am
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site :).
John Deere Repair Manuals febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:13 pm
One other important area is that if you are a senior citizen, travel insurance regarding pensioners is something you ought to really contemplate. The old you are, greater at risk you are for allowing something awful happen to you while in foreign countries. If you are not covered by many comprehensive insurance, you could have a number of serious challenges. Thanks for expressing your hints on this website.
http://repairloader.net/