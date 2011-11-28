Ponte dell’8 dicembre nelle strutture EcoWorldHotel

0

Qualche consiglio per staccare la spina durante il ponte dell’8 dicembre e ritrovare un po’ di tranquillità lontano dal tram-tram della vita di tutti i giorni? Perché non recarsi in una città d’arte e alloggiare in uno degli ecohotel garantiti e certificati da EcoWorldHotel?

EcoWorldHotel è una rete di contatti telematici, un booking online, di alberghi e B&B “amici dell’ambiente” nato nel 2007 per consigliare i turisti attenti e rispettosi della natura nella scelta della struttura ricettiva più vicina al loro stile di vita sostenibile. Il 21 novembre il circuito EcoWorldHotel ha festeggiato il quarto anniversario con 120 strutture eco-affiliate. Molto soddisfatto il Presidente del Gruppo, Alessandro Bisceglia, che ha commentato

In questi quattro anni abbiamo fatto molto per supportare gli albergatori e tutti gli sforzi sono stati ben ripagati. Abbiamo diffuso la filosofia green partecipando a fiere di fondamentale importanza per tutto il Gruppo e dallo scorso ano organizzando il nostro primo Convegno Nazionale.

All’inizio erano 10 gli hotel che meritavano di essere inseriti nella rete dell’ecoturismo, ma il trend positivo degli ultimi anni e il boom del turismo rurale e sostenibile hanno incrementato in modo esponenziale le strutture ricettive e le certificazioni di qualità ambientale. Nell’ultimo anno 6 nuovi hotel sono entrati a far parte del gruppo EcoWorldHotel, sono: l’albergo Diffuso Monte Granatico di Sadali (Caserta); l’Atelier Hotel di Gardone a tre stelle, di Riviera (Trento); l’hotel Alpina a tre stelle, di Madonna di Campiglio; l‘hotel Sa Pischedda a tre stelle, di Bosa (Oristano); il Bio-agriturismo Parco Rurale Alture di Polazzo a Fogliano Redipuglia (Gorizia); e 7room&bar a San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno).

Per entrare a far parte del gruppo EcoWorldHotel gli albergatori devono rispettare 15 requisiti minimi di compatibilità ambientale, solo in questo modo ottengono la prima Ecofoglia ma altre ne seguiranno, fino ad un massimo di 5, se essi mettono in atto altri dei 150 requisiti contenuti nella Guida per le Strutture Ricettive eco-sostenibili di EcoWorldHotel. Tra le strutture più eco-virtuose si segnala l’Airone Country House di Osimo (Ancona), entrato nel gruppo lo scorso gennaio e già insignito di 4 Eco-foglie.

[Fonte e foto: EcoWorldHotel]