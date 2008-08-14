Inquinamento a Pechino? Tutta colpa delle province

A pochi giorni dall’inizio delle Olimpiadi di Pechino l’allarme più grave non rappresentava il terrorismo, ma lo smog. Una cappa di inquinamento aveva avvolto la città presentando uno spettacolo a dir poco raccapricciante. Subito le autorità si impegnarono a far sparire questa vergogna, provando a diminuire le migliaia di auto in circolazione nella città, facendo turni di lavoro nelle fabbriche, così da ridurre le emissioni, e prendendo tutte le precauzioni per ridurre le emissioni cittadine.
Tutto inutile. Secondo Kenneth Rahn, ex professore ora in pensione dell’Università del Rhode Island, la colpa della cappa di smog non era della città, ma dell’intera Cina. Infatti è stato dimostrato che l’inquinamento prodotto nella città di Pechino veniva in gran parte trasportato via dal vento verso l’Oceano. La cappa che circondava la città invece era dovuta allo smog trasportato dal vento da due zone molto popolose, e cioè la Mongolia a Sud e la provincia del Heibei, e precisamente dalle metropoli Shanxi e Shandong dal Nord, i quali si incontravano proprio sopra Pechino, creando questa campana grigia che ha fatto fare una figuraccia agli organizzatori dell’Olimpiade. La soluzione ottenuta nei primi giorni dell’Olimpiade quindi non è stata trovata grazie ai provvedimenti delle autorità, ma ad un mero cambiamento delle condizioni metereologiche.
