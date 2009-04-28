Principe Carlo d’Inghilterra, l’alfiere della cultura ambientale in visita in Italia

0

Che il Principe Carlo, erede del trono d’Inghilterra, ci tenesse all’ambiente, questo era risaputo. Vi avevamo già raccontato del mese scorso quando, in un meeting con i più importanti industriali del mondo, spiegò che al mondo restavano altri 100 mesi di tempo per invertire la rotta, per evitare di andare verso una deriva catastrofica, il cosiddetto punto di non ritorno.

Evidentemente quel 100 non era detto così per dire, perché a distanza di un mese, in visita a Roma, Carlo ha ribadito che mancano 99 mesi al punto di non ritorno. Praticamente un count-down. Magari in questo modo lo prendono sul serio. Il cruccio principale che tormenta il futuro Re d’Inghilterra è il pensiero che un giorno i suoi nipoti potranno vivere in un mondo climaticamente sconvolto, e possano pensare che all’epoca (cioè oggi) i suoi antenati non hanno fatto niente, o non hanno operato a sufficienza, per evitare questo disastro.

Per questo la visita in Italia fa parte del tour iniziato già da qualche mese dal principe Carlo per mettere in allarme tutto il mondo. Non solo energia rinnovabile, la vera bandiera della lotta all’inquinamento, ma visto che si trovava in Italia, la nazione in cui si mangia meglio al mondo, Carlo ha voluto difendere i prodotti biologici, annunciando di aver rinunciato da tempo a consumare prodotti ogm. Per questo, nella sua visita di ieri, ha anche partecipato ad un banchetto in cui la tavola imbandita presentava esclusivamente prodotti biologici made in Italy.

Il discorso del Principe si è basato molto sulla preparazione di tutte le nazioni ad un accordo concreto e congiunto sulla lotta ai cambiamenti climatici da ratificare già a dicembre, nella conferenza di Copenaghen. Una conferenza che dovrebbe cambiare il mondo. Quello che ne uscirà sarà decisivo, in un senso o nell’altro, e per questo la famiglia reale ci tiene così tanto a stimolare i leader mondiali per non sottovalutare il problema. Per far rendere conto meglio l’Italia del problema, Carlo ha citato il fenomeno dell’acqua alta a Venezia. Un fenomeno sempre più frequente, dovuto ai cambiamenti climatici. Ma anche il degrado delle riserve d’acqua dolce, i fenomeni naturali sempre più frequenti e devastanti, l’impatto negativo sulle coltivazioni. Per questo l’Europa dev’essere la patria di un Rinascimento Ambientale, il quale dovrà guidare il resto del mondo verso la salvezza del Pianeta.