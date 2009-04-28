Principe Carlo d’Inghilterra, l’alfiere della cultura ambientale in visita in Italia

Che il Principe Carlo, erede del trono d’Inghilterra, ci tenesse all’ambiente, questo era risaputo. Vi avevamo già raccontato del mese scorso quando, in un meeting con i più importanti industriali del mondo, spiegò che al mondo restavano altri 100 mesi di tempo per invertire la rotta, per evitare di andare verso una deriva catastrofica, il cosiddetto punto di non ritorno.
Evidentemente quel 100 non era detto così per dire, perché a distanza di un mese, in visita a Roma, Carlo ha ribadito che mancano 99 mesi al punto di non ritorno. Praticamente un count-down. Magari in questo modo lo prendono sul serio. Il cruccio principale che tormenta il futuro Re d’Inghilterra è il pensiero che un giorno i suoi nipoti potranno vivere in un mondo climaticamente sconvolto, e possano pensare che all’epoca (cioè oggi) i suoi antenati non hanno fatto niente, o non hanno operato a sufficienza, per evitare questo disastro.
Per questo la visita in Italia fa parte del tour iniziato già da qualche mese dal principe Carlo per mettere in allarme tutto il mondo. Non solo energia rinnovabile, la vera bandiera della lotta all’inquinamento, ma visto che si trovava in Italia, la nazione in cui si mangia meglio al mondo, Carlo ha voluto difendere i prodotti biologici, annunciando di aver rinunciato da tempo a consumare prodotti ogm. Per questo, nella sua visita di ieri, ha anche partecipato ad un banchetto in cui la tavola imbandita presentava esclusivamente prodotti biologici made in Italy.
Il discorso del Principe si è basato molto sulla preparazione di tutte le nazioni ad un accordo concreto e congiunto sulla lotta ai cambiamenti climatici da ratificare già a dicembre, nella conferenza di Copenaghen. Una conferenza che dovrebbe cambiare il mondo. Quello che ne uscirà sarà decisivo, in un senso o nell’altro, e per questo la famiglia reale ci tiene così tanto a stimolare i leader mondiali per non sottovalutare il problema. Per far rendere conto meglio l’Italia del problema, Carlo ha citato il fenomeno dell’acqua alta a Venezia. Un fenomeno sempre più frequente, dovuto ai cambiamenti climatici. Ma anche il degrado delle riserve d’acqua dolce, i fenomeni naturali sempre più frequenti e devastanti, l’impatto negativo sulle coltivazioni. Per questo l’Europa dev’essere la patria di un Rinascimento Ambientale, il quale dovrà guidare il resto del mondo verso la salvezza del Pianeta.
Commenti (21)
explanation febbraio 15, 2017 il 12:12 am
I simply want to say I’m very new to blogging and site-building and absolutely savored you’re web-site. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You certainly have good writings. Many thanks for sharing with us your web page.
fifty shades of grey book read online free febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:02 pm
The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod’s. It works well, but isn’t as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If you occasionally plan on using the web browser that’s not an issue, but if you’re planning to browse the web alot from your PMP then the iPod’s larger screen and better browser may be important.
Game febbraio 20, 2017 il 3:30 pm
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:48 am
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Legal febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:37 am
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:42 am
You made some good points there. I did a search on the issue and found most people will agree with your website.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:00 am
I want to show thanks to you just for bailing me out of this type of problem. As a result of surfing throughout the the web and getting techniques which were not beneficial, I believed my entire life was gone. Living devoid of the strategies to the issues you have sorted out by way of your review is a serious case, as well as those that would have in a negative way affected my career if I hadn’t discovered your web blog. Your actual ability and kindness in handling almost everything was helpful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not come upon such a solution like this. I am able to at this moment relish my future. Thank you so much for your reliable and results-oriented help. I will not hesitate to propose your blog post to any individual who should get guidelines about this area.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:18 am
I truly wanted to develop a quick remark to be able to thank you for all of the magnificent guides you are posting at this website. My extended internet search has at the end of the day been paid with awesome facts and techniques to go over with my friends. I would claim that we site visitors actually are undeniably fortunate to exist in a superb network with many outstanding individuals with very helpful strategies. I feel really fortunate to have discovered the weblog and look forward to many more fun times reading here. Thanks a lot once again for everything.
Sports febbraio 21, 2017 il 9:30 am
My spouse and i ended up being absolutely contented when Edward managed to do his analysis while using the ideas he made through your site. It is now and again perplexing to simply continually be making a gift of information and facts that many the others may have been selling. And we all see we have got the blog owner to be grateful to for this. Those explanations you have made, the easy site menu, the relationships you can help to foster – it’s most great, and it’s really assisting our son and our family feel that the subject matter is exciting, and that’s incredibly vital. Many thanks for all!
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:40 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:50 am
You completed a number of fine points there. I did a search on the theme and found nearly all persons will agree with your blog.
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:51 am
I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top websites are full of garbage.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:53 am
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:03 am
I precisely desired to thank you so much all over again. I’m not certain the things that I could possibly have created in the absence of these opinions shown by you concerning this area. Certainly was a frightening concern in my circumstances, however , considering this skilled avenue you dealt with that forced me to cry for happiness. Now i’m thankful for the support and thus pray you comprehend what a great job you’re getting into training men and women through a blog. Most probably you haven’t come across any of us.
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:44 am
My spouse and i felt so comfortable Raymond could deal with his survey using the ideas he gained through your weblog. It is now and again perplexing to simply choose to be handing out thoughts that many many others could have been selling. And now we grasp we have got the blog owner to thank for that. Those illustrations you have made, the straightforward website menu, the relationships you assist to engender – it is all sensational, and it is leading our son and our family recognize that that concept is satisfying, and that is quite indispensable. Thanks for everything!
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 9:56 am
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
www.emeryeps.com febbraio 22, 2017 il 3:05 pm
Quite useful suggestions that you have mentioned, say thanks a lot for putting up.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps-grenadines-seo-comment
Emery EPS febbraio 22, 2017 il 3:11 pm
It really is most suitable occasion to put together some schedules for the upcoming. I’ve scan this piece of writing and if I may just, I wish to encourage you couple useful proposal.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps
Pets And Animal febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:09 pm
I intended to create you that very small remark to be able to thank you so much again regarding the striking pointers you have shared at this time. It is really surprisingly open-handed of you to present freely all a number of us would’ve offered as an ebook in order to make some profit for their own end, and in particular considering the fact that you might have done it if you decided. The strategies in addition acted as a fantastic way to fully grasp other individuals have a similar interest just as mine to find out good deal more with regard to this issue. Certainly there are numerous more enjoyable occasions in the future for many who examine your website.
Healthy Life febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:58 pm
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was searching for!