Referendum 12 e 13 giugno, i 5 quesiti di Milano sull’ambiente e sulla qualità della vita

Domenica 12 e lunedì 13 giugno (non sabato e domenica come continuano a dire i “giornalisti” in TV) ci attendono i referendum abrogativi sull’energia nucleare, l’acqua pubblica e il legittimo impedimento. Nella città di Milano i cittadini sono chiamati a votare anche su 5 referendum consultivi sull’ambiente e la qualità della vita che riguardano: traffico e smog (scheda marrone), verde pubblico (scheda azzurra), e futuro parco Expo 2015 (scheda viola).
I promotori dei referendum consultivi Edoardo Croci (ex-assessore alla Mobilità fino al 2009), Enrico Fedrighini (Verdi) e Marco Cappato (Radicali) hanno raccolto 26.000 firme per ogni quesito. Sarà sufficiente raggiungere il quorum del 30% affinché i 5 referendum di Milano si muove siano validi e, votare sì.
Referendum: i quesiti spiegati su acqua, nucleare e legittimo impedimento
[Fonte: Reuters]
