Ambiente, Ue vara misure anti-mercurio

Il mercurio è una delle sostanze tossiche più pericolose e nocive per l’uomo e per l’ambiente. Per ridurre il richio di esposizione al mercurio la Commissione europea è pronta a varare una serie di provvedimenti per lo stoccaggio temporaneo del mercurio metallico. Gli Stati membri avranno tempo fino al 15 marzo 2013 per adeguarsi alla Strategia comunitaria sul mercurio.

Lo smaltimento del mercurio sarà limitato a 5 anni per assicurare una valutazione di sicurezza in depositi sotterranei e non sotterranei per i quali saranno necessarie autorizzazioni specifiche. Più restrittive anche le concessioni per lo stoccaggio in superficie che prevederanno misure di protezione del mercurio dalle acque meteoriche, impermeabilità dei suoli e prevenzione per le emissioni dei vapori.

[Fonte: Ansa]

[Photo Credit | Thinkstock]