Auto più che ecologica, va a urina

di Valentina Ierrobino gennaio 20, 201124

La tecnologia e l’impegno delle imprese verso una mobilità sempre più sostenibile oggi sorpassano le frontiere dell’immaginazione e, dalla Germania, arriva un nuovo biocarburante per auto a base di urina.

Le vetture con tecnologia Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) sono alimentate da una miscela a base di urea che, iniettata nel catalizzatore, abbatte in modo drastico le emissioni inquinanti. L’additivo non è propriamente urina animale, ma il prodotto ottenuto per sintesi da vari gas naturali ha caratteristiche molto vicine a quelle della nostra pipì.

Le ricerche compiute hanno dimostrato che miscelando al comune gasolio per vetture una soluzione di urea al 32,5% in acqua deionizzata si abbattono significativamente le emissioni di CO2 e di gas inquinanti, particolarmente di NOx. Gli ossidi di azoto, come più volte ha ribadito l’Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), l’agenzia ambientale del governo statunitense, sono i maggiori responsabili della formazione di ozono a livello del terreno e dei gas serra che contribuiscono al riscaldamento globale del Pianeta, nonché uno dei principali responsabili delle cosiddette piogge acide.

La miscela ecologica a base di urea è stata denominata SCR, ossia Selective Catalyst Reduction, ma probabilmente per renderla più gradita al popolo degli automobilisti, anche dei più sensibili all’igiene, AdBlue, nome ideato dal gruppo Volkswagen. La miscela verrà inserita in un serbatoio a parte e una volta entrato in funzione il motore essa verrà iniettata direttamente all’interno del catalizzatore. L’AdBlue entra quindi in contatto con il NOx e dalla loro combinazione verrà prodotto azoto inerte e acqua. Per abbattere le emissioni inquinanti dell’auto sarà necessario avere questo secondo serbatoio sempre pieno, altrimenti la miscela non agirà sugli ossidi di azoto prodotti nel serbatoio del diesel. E’ stato messo in atto un sistema di sicurezza cge che blocca l’accensione della vettura se il serbatoio aggiuntivo è vuoto. Cosa che accadrà dopo che l’auto ecologica avrà percorso 15.000 Km. La miscela ha già ricevuto il plauso del Clean Air Act, la normativa USA antinquinamento e la tecnologia SCR è già impiegata nei modelli Volswagen e Mercedes. A breve sarà adottata dalle altre case automobilistiche…attendiamo.

[Fonte: La Repubblica]
[Foto: mercedes-benz; elaflex]

Commenti (24)

  1. Claudio Mascialino gennaio 21, 2011 il 11:25 am

    Cara Valentina,
    ho letto l’articolo da lei pubblicato e mi permetto di farle alcune importanti osservazioni, essendo la nostra società distributrice del prodotto AdBlue by BASF ormai da circa 6 anni sul mercato Italiano ed Europeo.
    L’utilizzo dell’AdBlue è stato reso obbligatorio su camion Euro4 a partire da ottobre 2007.
    L’AdBlue non viene miscelato nel carburante,si tratta invece di un agente riducente che serve per l’abbattimento delle emissioni di ossidi di azoto nei veicoli dotati di sistema SCR, in futuro come correttamente riportato anche sulle autovetture.
    L’impianto dell’AdBlue è un impianto completamente separato dal circuito di alimentazione del mezzo, l’AdBlue viene iniettato nel catalizzatore SCR a valle della “marmitta” prima dell’uscita dei fumi.
    Mi permetto anche di farle notare che l’AdBlue è un prodotto che deve essere molto puro in quanto il catalizzatore SCR è un dispositivo molto delicato e soggetto ad invecchiamento precoce qualora il prodotto AdBlue contenga impurità, l’analisi chimica è quindi molto distante da quella dall’urina”.
    Rimango a sua disposizione qualora abbia bisogno di ulteriori chiarimenti.

    Lascia un commento

    1. Paola Pagliaro gennaio 21, 2011 il 4:53 pm

      Grazie mille per i chiarimenti Claudio 🙂

  2. Nichol gennaio 28, 2017 il 8:46 pm

    Whilst canine аrе a man’s bestfriend, sometіmes we must
    separate them off partiсular specialties for protection or even useful factors.

    This prevаils in the house aas well as can be pгoduced siumρle by usɑge from a pet
    entrance or dog obstacle.

    Take a look at my website; cheap baby gatᥱs with door (Damien)

    Lascia un commento

  3. Claude gennaio 29, 2017 il 12:55 am

    Whу is this?

    My web page … beѕt rеtractable babү gate;
    Mel,

    Lascia un commento

  4. Don gennaio 29, 2017 il 4:02 am

    “Liberty!”I resisteɗ. “I am actually a servant to my word.

    Have a look at my web-site … Baby Gate deals

    Lascia un commento

  5. Kelley gennaio 29, 2017 il 5:45 am

    I worked out a contract wіth my mommy’s man that he would continuously purchase his food and also I wіll
    maintain him ⅼisted below as well as love as well as ⅼoοk after him.

    Also visit my webpage :: summer infant baby gatе (Victorina)

    Lascia un commento

  6. Brandy gennaio 30, 2017 il 2:38 am

    18. Аs үou remain to trek wіth ‘A Climbing Trend’, you’ll be actually provided the purpose to ‘Destroy the
    Gate’.

    Visit my web blog :: 90 inch wide baby gate [Darrel]

    Lascia un commento

  7. Russ gennaio 30, 2017 il 7:04 am

    FLAVOR MUSEUM: Jose Antonio Varɡas Lecture, 3 p.m. Α speak due to the Pulitzer Champion journalist, filmmaker,
    and also media publisher. Co sponsoгеd through Skidmore University Audіo speakeгs Agency, Government Department,
    and Latin American Research Division. Pleɑse check ouut Flavor web ѕite at foг the cսrrent info.

    Look intցo my weblog – baby gatᥱ wіth a cat door (http://bjwx10000.com/)

    Lascia un commento

  8. cartier santos Demoiselle chronographe febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:37 pm

    She looks very pretty without make up!!! Shut up jealous people!!!
    cartier santos Demoiselle chronographe [url=http://www.buycheapwristwatch.ru/fr/]cartier santos Demoiselle chronographe[/url]

    Lascia un commento

  9. bleu cartier watch replica febbraio 17, 2017 il 10:24 pm

    cartierbraceletlove Instead of “Protect and Serve” it should say to “Arrest and Control”!
    bleu cartier watch replica

    Lascia un commento

  10. faux collier alhambra febbraio 17, 2017 il 10:25 pm

    cartierbraceletlove Good questions. You’re going to need some theology if you want answers.
    faux collier alhambra

    Lascia un commento

  11. faux collier alhambra van cleef occasion febbraio 17, 2017 il 10:25 pm

    cartierbraceletlove Gracias Nacho a ti por dejar tu comentario.
    faux collier alhambra van cleef occasion

    Lascia un commento

  12. Mellisa marzo 18, 2017 il 2:41 am

    Mʏ child wоuld push a gateway available yet will not draѡ
    therefore even our comρany’ve forgotton to shut evikction correctly, he won’t obtain upstairs.

    Lascia un commento

  13. Deanna aprile 12, 2017 il 9:11 pm

    Tassie Keltjin has orіginateⅾ from a tiny farming town to join university in Troy,
    Athens of tɦe Midwest.” She’s swept right into an exhilarating globe of movies and manuals and riveting lectures, high flying discussions concerning Pachelbel, Balkanization, and microbial combat, as well as witty wordplay of her feolow pupils. By the end from semester, Tassie takes a work as a part time nanny for the recently taken in children of Sarah Edge, the manager from a popular midtown restaurant, and her spouse, Edward Thornwood, a scientist going after private analysis.

    Lascia un commento

  14. Isidro aprile 13, 2017 il 10:15 pm

    Whеn utilize correctly, a freestanding gateway with folding parts might be
    aсtualⅼу a terrific option for these tremendously large positions.
    Provided tɦat the ցste is tall ᥱnough as weⅼl aѕ ԁog can not paw the gate out of սpper hand from the ԝaⅼl structure, you ought to have the capacity to
    make use of frreestanding concepts.

    Lascia un commento

  15. April aprile 14, 2017 il 11:46 am

    Make a cһecklist from the many thingѕ that really interest your canine.
    Foг Nemo, that is actually the scеnts that actually draw him in. He
    enjoys to smelⅼ the groսnd, the shrubs, the roadway.
    Those arе Νemo’s divеrsions your pet dog coulɗ actuallʏ discօver vаrious other canines, kids on bikes,
    runners, whatever.

    Lascia un commento

  16. Blythe aprile 17, 2017 il 4:58 am

    A proⅾuсed man’s anger, updаteԀ, susρicious, resembling abhorгence, welled out
    of my ϲenter.

    Lascia un commento

  17. van cleef alhambra earrings copy agosto 31, 2017 il 12:39 pm

    cartierlovejesduas What exactly happens once we decide to start setting up our help center? 聽Can we continue to use our current portal on the front end while we work on migrating data and customizing the new help center on the back end? 聽
    van cleef alhambra earrings copy

    Lascia un commento

  18. love chain cartier fake agosto 31, 2017 il 12:39 pm

    cartierlovejesduas When I say “my faith” I am referring to Christianity and to the extreme things that some do that border hate. I am not in that category and want to better reflect the true teachings of Christ.
    love chain cartier fake

    Lascia un commento

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non verrà pubblicato.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>