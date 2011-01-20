Auto più che ecologica, va a urina

0

La tecnologia e l’impegno delle imprese verso una mobilità sempre più sostenibile oggi sorpassano le frontiere dell’immaginazione e, dalla Germania, arriva un nuovo biocarburante per auto a base di urina.

Le vetture con tecnologia Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) sono alimentate da una miscela a base di urea che, iniettata nel catalizzatore, abbatte in modo drastico le emissioni inquinanti. L’additivo non è propriamente urina animale, ma il prodotto ottenuto per sintesi da vari gas naturali ha caratteristiche molto vicine a quelle della nostra pipì.

Le ricerche compiute hanno dimostrato che miscelando al comune gasolio per vetture una soluzione di urea al 32,5% in acqua deionizzata si abbattono significativamente le emissioni di CO2 e di gas inquinanti, particolarmente di NOx. Gli ossidi di azoto, come più volte ha ribadito l’Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), l’agenzia ambientale del governo statunitense, sono i maggiori responsabili della formazione di ozono a livello del terreno e dei gas serra che contribuiscono al riscaldamento globale del Pianeta, nonché uno dei principali responsabili delle cosiddette piogge acide.

La miscela ecologica a base di urea è stata denominata SCR, ossia Selective Catalyst Reduction, ma probabilmente per renderla più gradita al popolo degli automobilisti, anche dei più sensibili all’igiene, AdBlue, nome ideato dal gruppo Volkswagen. La miscela verrà inserita in un serbatoio a parte e una volta entrato in funzione il motore essa verrà iniettata direttamente all’interno del catalizzatore. L’AdBlue entra quindi in contatto con il NOx e dalla loro combinazione verrà prodotto azoto inerte e acqua. Per abbattere le emissioni inquinanti dell’auto sarà necessario avere questo secondo serbatoio sempre pieno, altrimenti la miscela non agirà sugli ossidi di azoto prodotti nel serbatoio del diesel. E’ stato messo in atto un sistema di sicurezza cge che blocca l’accensione della vettura se il serbatoio aggiuntivo è vuoto. Cosa che accadrà dopo che l’auto ecologica avrà percorso 15.000 Km. La miscela ha già ricevuto il plauso del Clean Air Act, la normativa USA antinquinamento e la tecnologia SCR è già impiegata nei modelli Volswagen e Mercedes. A breve sarà adottata dalle altre case automobilistiche…attendiamo.

[Fonte: La Repubblica]

[Foto: mercedes-benz; elaflex]