Auto più che ecologica, va a urina

La tecnologia e l’impegno delle imprese verso una mobilità sempre più sostenibile oggi sorpassano le frontiere dell’immaginazione e, dalla Germania, arriva un nuovo biocarburante per auto a base di urina.
Le vetture con tecnologia Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) sono alimentate da una miscela a base di urea che, iniettata nel catalizzatore, abbatte in modo drastico le emissioni inquinanti. L’additivo non è propriamente urina animale, ma il prodotto ottenuto per sintesi da vari gas naturali ha caratteristiche molto vicine a quelle della nostra pipì.
Le ricerche compiute hanno dimostrato che miscelando al comune gasolio per vetture una soluzione di urea al 32,5% in acqua deionizzata si abbattono significativamente le emissioni di CO2 e di gas inquinanti, particolarmente di NOx. Gli ossidi di azoto, come più volte ha ribadito l’Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), l’agenzia ambientale del governo statunitense, sono i maggiori responsabili della formazione di ozono a livello del terreno e dei gas serra che contribuiscono al riscaldamento globale del Pianeta, nonché uno dei principali responsabili delle cosiddette piogge acide.
La miscela ecologica a base di urea è stata denominata SCR, ossia Selective Catalyst Reduction, ma probabilmente per renderla più gradita al popolo degli automobilisti, anche dei più sensibili all’igiene, AdBlue, nome ideato dal gruppo Volkswagen. La miscela verrà inserita in un serbatoio a parte e una volta entrato in funzione il motore essa verrà iniettata direttamente all’interno del catalizzatore. L’AdBlue entra quindi in contatto con il NOx e dalla loro combinazione verrà prodotto azoto inerte e acqua. Per abbattere le emissioni inquinanti dell’auto sarà necessario avere questo secondo serbatoio sempre pieno, altrimenti la miscela non agirà sugli ossidi di azoto prodotti nel serbatoio del diesel. E’ stato messo in atto un sistema di sicurezza cge che blocca l’accensione della vettura se il serbatoio aggiuntivo è vuoto. Cosa che accadrà dopo che l’auto ecologica avrà percorso 15.000 Km. La miscela ha già ricevuto il plauso del Clean Air Act, la normativa USA antinquinamento e la tecnologia SCR è già impiegata nei modelli Volswagen e Mercedes. A breve sarà adottata dalle altre case automobilistiche…attendiamo.
[Fonte: La Repubblica]
[Foto: mercedes-benz; elaflex]
Commenti (24)
Claudio Mascialino gennaio 21, 2011 il 11:25 am
Cara Valentina,
ho letto l’articolo da lei pubblicato e mi permetto di farle alcune importanti osservazioni, essendo la nostra società distributrice del prodotto AdBlue by BASF ormai da circa 6 anni sul mercato Italiano ed Europeo.
L’utilizzo dell’AdBlue è stato reso obbligatorio su camion Euro4 a partire da ottobre 2007.
L’AdBlue non viene miscelato nel carburante,si tratta invece di un agente riducente che serve per l’abbattimento delle emissioni di ossidi di azoto nei veicoli dotati di sistema SCR, in futuro come correttamente riportato anche sulle autovetture.
L’impianto dell’AdBlue è un impianto completamente separato dal circuito di alimentazione del mezzo, l’AdBlue viene iniettato nel catalizzatore SCR a valle della “marmitta” prima dell’uscita dei fumi.
Mi permetto anche di farle notare che l’AdBlue è un prodotto che deve essere molto puro in quanto il catalizzatore SCR è un dispositivo molto delicato e soggetto ad invecchiamento precoce qualora il prodotto AdBlue contenga impurità, l’analisi chimica è quindi molto distante da quella dall’urina”.
Rimango a sua disposizione qualora abbia bisogno di ulteriori chiarimenti.
Paola Pagliaro gennaio 21, 2011 il 4:53 pm
Grazie mille per i chiarimenti Claudio 🙂
Nichol gennaio 28, 2017 il 8:46 pm
Whilst canine аrе a man’s bestfriend, sometіmes we must
separate them off partiсular specialties for protection or even useful factors.
This prevаils in the house aas well as can be pгoduced siumρle by usɑge from a pet
entrance or dog obstacle.
Take a look at my website; cheap baby gatᥱs with door (Damien)
Claude gennaio 29, 2017 il 12:55 am
Whу is this?
My web page … beѕt rеtractable babү gate;
Mel,
Don gennaio 29, 2017 il 4:02 am
“Liberty!”I resisteɗ. “I am actually a servant to my word.
Have a look at my web-site … Baby Gate deals
Kelley gennaio 29, 2017 il 5:45 am
I worked out a contract wіth my mommy’s man that he would continuously purchase his food and also I wіll
maintain him ⅼisted below as well as love as well as ⅼoοk after him.
Also visit my webpage :: summer infant baby gatе (Victorina)
Brandy gennaio 30, 2017 il 2:38 am
18. Аs үou remain to trek wіth ‘A Climbing Trend’, you’ll be actually provided the purpose to ‘Destroy the
Gate’.
Visit my web blog :: 90 inch wide baby gate [Darrel]
Russ gennaio 30, 2017 il 7:04 am
FLAVOR MUSEUM: Jose Antonio Varɡas Lecture, 3 p.m. Α speak due to the Pulitzer Champion journalist, filmmaker,
and also media publisher. Co sponsoгеd through Skidmore University Audіo speakeгs Agency, Government Department,
and Latin American Research Division. Pleɑse check ouut Flavor web ѕite at foг the cսrrent info.
Look intցo my weblog – baby gatᥱ wіth a cat door (http://bjwx10000.com/)
cartier santos Demoiselle chronographe febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:37 pm
She looks very pretty without make up!!! Shut up jealous people!!!
cartier santos Demoiselle chronographe [url=http://www.buycheapwristwatch.ru/fr/]cartier santos Demoiselle chronographe[/url]
bleu cartier watch replica febbraio 17, 2017 il 10:24 pm
cartierbraceletlove Instead of “Protect and Serve” it should say to “Arrest and Control”!
bleu cartier watch replica
faux collier alhambra febbraio 17, 2017 il 10:25 pm
cartierbraceletlove Good questions. You’re going to need some theology if you want answers.
faux collier alhambra
faux collier alhambra van cleef occasion febbraio 17, 2017 il 10:25 pm
cartierbraceletlove Gracias Nacho a ti por dejar tu comentario.
faux collier alhambra van cleef occasion
Mellisa marzo 18, 2017 il 2:41 am
Mʏ child wоuld push a gateway available yet will not draѡ
therefore even our comρany’ve forgotton to shut evikction correctly, he won’t obtain upstairs.
Deanna aprile 12, 2017 il 9:11 pm
Tassie Keltjin has orіginateⅾ from a tiny farming town to join university in Troy,
Athens of tɦe Midwest.” She’s swept right into an exhilarating globe of movies and manuals and riveting lectures, high flying discussions concerning Pachelbel, Balkanization, and microbial combat, as well as witty wordplay of her feolow pupils. By the end from semester, Tassie takes a work as a part time nanny for the recently taken in children of Sarah Edge, the manager from a popular midtown restaurant, and her spouse, Edward Thornwood, a scientist going after private analysis.
Isidro aprile 13, 2017 il 10:15 pm
Whеn utilize correctly, a freestanding gateway with folding parts might be
aсtualⅼу a terrific option for these tremendously large positions.
Provided tɦat the ցste is tall ᥱnough as weⅼl aѕ ԁog can not paw the gate out of սpper hand from the ԝaⅼl structure, you ought to have the capacity to
make use of frreestanding concepts.
April aprile 14, 2017 il 11:46 am
Make a cһecklist from the many thingѕ that really interest your canine.
Foг Nemo, that is actually the scеnts that actually draw him in. He
enjoys to smelⅼ the groսnd, the shrubs, the roadway.
Those arе Νemo’s divеrsions your pet dog coulɗ actuallʏ discօver vаrious other canines, kids on bikes,
runners, whatever.
Blythe aprile 17, 2017 il 4:58 am
A proⅾuсed man’s anger, updаteԀ, susρicious, resembling abhorгence, welled out
of my ϲenter.
van cleef alhambra earrings copy agosto 31, 2017 il 12:39 pm
cartierlovejesduas What exactly happens once we decide to start setting up our help center? 聽Can we continue to use our current portal on the front end while we work on migrating data and customizing the new help center on the back end? 聽
van cleef alhambra earrings copy
love chain cartier fake agosto 31, 2017 il 12:39 pm
cartierlovejesduas When I say “my faith” I am referring to Christianity and to the extreme things that some do that border hate. I am not in that category and want to better reflect the true teachings of Christ.
love chain cartier fake