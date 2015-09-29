Il prototipo di bici italiano PulsaR viaggia a 116,19 km/h nel Nevada

Realizzare il record del mondo con i mezzi a propulsione umana più bizzarri e strani: il prototipo PulsaR del Policumbent riesce ad ottenere il primato in questa particolare classifica, con un evento curioso e molto interessante che si è tenuto nel deserto del Nevada.
“Andavo a cento all’ora per veder la bimba mia”: così cantava Gianni Morandi e forse è stata questa l’ispirazione per il team torinese Policumbent per viaggiare a 116,9 chilometri orari per il deserto su un mezzo che in realtà è proprio una bicicletta.
Il record del mondo è stato firmato durante l’evento denominato “World Human Powered Speed Challenge”, tenutosi a Battle Mountain ed appena terminato, visto che è iniziato il 14 e si è concluso il 19 settembre.
All’evento partecipavano le biciclette più veloci in tutto il pianeta e la sfida era quella di confrontarsi su una distanza pari a 200 metri.
Un percorso che prevedeva una rincorsa di quasi 8 chilometri passando dall’altopiano deserto del Nevada, che si trova ad un’altitudine pari a 1450 metri.
I ragazzi torinesi del Policumbent hanno rappresentato per la prima volta l’Italia in questa speciale sfida, lanciando in gara il ciclista Andrea Gallo, che ha cominciato a pedalare sul prototipo denominato “PulsaR”.
Questo particolare prototipo non è altro che un mezzo a pedali che viaggia su due ruote e presenta una seduta piuttosto reclinata, con una carena molto particolare, realizzata con un materiale che consente di migliorare l’aerodinamica, con una resistenza inferiore quasi venti volte in confronto ad una tradizionale bici da corsa.
Il Challenge, che è durato cinque giorni, è iniziato con il record italiano ufficiale stabilito da Gallo, che ha fermato la velocità a 109,96 chilometri orari, alzando il giorno successivo a 112,16 km/h, per poi arrivare all’ultima soglia di 116,19 km/h proprio l’ultimo giorno di gara.
Il team torinese è estremamente soddisfatto di quanto è riuscito a fare ed ha ricevuto le congratulazioni dei principali e più esperti avversari.
Adesso il libro dei record è cambiato: Andrea Gallo è uno dei 24 ciclisti più veloci di tutti i tempi (in questa particolare classifica ovviamente) e il gruppo torinese si è piazzato sul secondo gradino del podio tra i vari team universitari che partecipavano.
Con questi risultati, il team del Policumbent si sta dando da fare per realizzare un progetto avveniristico e nuovo che possa puntare a battere il record del mondo di 136,79 km/h (85 miglia orarie) tra 2-3 anni, mentre con l’attuale prototipo superare il limite di 80 miglia orarie già l’anno prossimo.
La bici ritorna quindi un mezzo di cui si parla con frequenza, così come in Francia, dove chi va a lavorare con questo mezzo può ricevere un extra sullo stipendio.
