KLM ha programmato il primo volo con biocarburanti con passeggeri a bordo

0

L’industria aerea è in continua crescita per quanto riguarda le sperimentazioni ecologiche. Oggi un nuovo passo in avanti è stato fatto dalla compagnia olandese KLM. Sappiate infatti che se il 23 novembre prossimo prenderete uno di questi aerei, potreste stare volando grazie a del biocarburante. Si tratta del primo volo di prova con un carburante pulito con passeggeri a bordo in Europa.

La compagnia aerea ha annunciato che l’aereo di prova sarà un Boeing 747, con un motore alimentato da una miscela al 50% di bio-petrolio e al 50% carburante convenzionale:

A differenza di altri voli di collaudo [effettuati] fino ad oggi, in cui un certo numero di materie prime differenti sono state utilizzate per creare il biocarburante dell’aviazione – alcune miscele di jatropha, alghe e Camelina il più delle volte – questo combustibile sarà effettuato esclusivamente da Camelina.

I test hanno dimostrato che l’utilizzo di Camelina per creare del carburante potrebbe ridurre le emissioni di carbonio fino all’84% rispetto ai carburanti derivati dal petrolio grezzo. Nei voli di prova nel corso degli ultimi dodici mesi, effettuati dalla Continental e dalla JAL, i biocarburanti aerei sono stati considerati come quelli a più basso consumo, rispetto ai combustibili convenzionali.

Durante la campagna pubblicitaria della prova in volo, il Presidente della compagnia olandese, Peter Hartman, ha spiegato che:

Questo è un passo importante sulla strada per l’aviazione completamente sostenibile. KLM ha unito le forze con i suoi partner per promuovere vigorosamente ulteriore sviluppo di carburanti alternativi. In questo modo, abbiamo bisogno di contare sul contributo e il sostegno di tutte le parti interessate: la comunità degli affari, del governo e della società in generale.

Suona come un invito ad usare questi aerei. Certo è che se il volo dovesse andare a buon fine e i risultati sperati saranno ottenuti veramente, potrebbe essere la migliore pubblicità per la KLM. Una pubblicità gratuita che attirerebbe milioni di passeggeri, e a cui anche le altre compagnie dovrebbero pensare.

Fonte: [Treehugger]