Ecologia, l’Unesco propone la lista dei geoparchi, Patrimonio dell’Umanità

Dopo aver classificato i luoghi dell’arte e della cultura più importanti e spettacolari al mondo, l’UNESCO promuove un programma ufficiale per i parchi più belli del mondo sull’esempio della lista dei siti Patrimonio mondiale dell’Umanità. Saranno definiti in questo modo i e aderendo al circuito del programma Man and the Biosphere i geoparchi con importanza dal punto di vista geologico e con “una vera e propria strategia di sviluppo sostenibile”.
Attualmente nel mondo vi sono 92 geoparchi, la maggior parte dei quali situata nel Vecchio Continente che ne conta 54. L’Italia e la Spagna sono gli stati europei che ne vantano il maggior numero, mentre a livello mondiale è la Cina con 27 geoparchi, a possedere il numero più alto di parchi rilevanti sotto il profilo geologico e di sviluppo sostenibile.
Nella lista dei geoparchi italiani dell’UNESCO, che potrebbe essere stilata entro la fine dell’anno, vi sono dei parchi già riconosciuti come aree protette che si estendono da Nord a Sud dello stivale. Tra i maggiori per estenzione e numero di visitatori vi sono: il Parco naturale Adamello Brenta, in Trentino Alto Adige; il Parco naturale regionale del Beigua, in Liguria; il Parco delle Colline Metallifere grossetane e il Parco regionale Alpi Apuane, in Toscana; il Parco Geominerario Storico e Ambientale, in Sardegna; il Distretto Rocca di Cerere e il Parco naturale regionale delle Madonie, in Sicilia; il Parco nazionale Cilento e Vallo di Diano, in Campania.
E’ proprio nel Parco nazionale del Cilento, ad Ascea, che questa sera a conclusione dell’Egn Conference 2013, si sapranno i nomi dei nuovi geoparchi italiani e stranieri. La conferenza mondiale dei Geoparchi, che si sta svolgendo nell’area protetta campana dal 3 settembre 2013, è presieduta da 259 delegazioni straniere e da delegazioni 75 italiane in rappresentanza di 40 Paesi. Oltre alla nomina dei nuovi geoparchi, l’Egn Conference ha trattato delle più importanti e recenti scoperte nel campo della geologia.
[Fonte: Adnkronos]
[Photo Credit | Thinkstock]
Commenti (52)
navigate to these guys febbraio 14, 2017 il 2:16 am
I just want to say I am just all new to blogging and really loved you’re web-site. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You absolutely have awesome writings. Many thanks for revealing your website page.
Repair Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 9:19 am
I would like to show my love for your kindness for those who should have help on in this topic. Your personal dedication to passing the message throughout appeared to be astonishingly useful and have usually enabled most people much like me to attain their targets. Your valuable useful information denotes this much a person like me and especially to my office colleagues. Thank you; from all of us.
http://www.repairloader.net/
Technology febbraio 20, 2017 il 9:14 am
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
wiro sableng febbraio 20, 2017 il 9:19 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Legal febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:13 am
Wow, wonderful weblog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The overall glance of your web site is fantastic, as neatly as the content material!
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:31 am
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 1:12 pm
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “If the grass is greener in the other fellow’s yard – let him worry about cutting it.” by Fred Allen.
Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 1:43 pm
Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 3:20 am
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will agree with your blog.
Pets And Animal febbraio 22, 2017 il 5:21 pm
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Healthy Life febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:22 pm
I got what you intend, thanks for putting up.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google. “I would rather be a coward than brave because people hurt you when you are brave.” by E. M. Forster.
Emeryeps.com febbraio 22, 2017 il 11:02 pm
It is appropriate day to prepare some goals for the near future. I have go through this write-up and if I may possibly, I want to propose you couple fascinating assistance.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps
Education febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:02 am
Great weblog right here! Additionally your web site quite a bit up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link in your host? I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
imscseo.com febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:58 am
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Law And Legal febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:10 am
Enjoyed reading through this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “Hereafter, in a better world than this, I shall desire more love and knowledge of you.” by William Shakespeare.
Woman febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:24 pm
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Gardenings febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:38 pm
I not to mention my guys were reading the best tips found on the blog and then before long got an awful suspicion I had not expressed respect to the web site owner for them. The young men appeared to be for this reason passionate to read through them and already have truly been having fun with these things. Thank you for being very helpful and for selecting this form of useful subject areas millions of individuals are really eager to be informed on. Our sincere regret for not expressing gratitude to earlier.
grosir jilbab murah 2017 febbraio 23, 2017 il 8:38 pm
We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web page for a second time.
http://www.tneu.org.tw/tneu/modules/profile/userinfo.php?uid=323486
www.divorcemind.com/ febbraio 23, 2017 il 10:37 pm
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorces
jual beli mobil febbraio 23, 2017 il 11:23 pm
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
http://www.istanbulescortdunyasi.com/author/bernard4827/
konsultan iso Indonesia febbraio 24, 2017 il 9:44 am
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
http://202.143.187.234/home.php?mod=space&uid=64115&do=profile&from=space
visit website febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:08 pm
SacramentoCremation.us is one of the leading crematorium services in the Sacramento area. Feel free to contact us regarding any questions on Sacramento Cremation Services or concerns you might have. Our staff will respond to you as soon as possible.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/sacramentocremation-comment-general
read urban books online free febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:39 pm
Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.
lawyers febbraio 25, 2017 il 1:36 am
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorce-attorney-comment-gen
Filme Online Schauen Kostenlos Legal Deutsch febbraio 25, 2017 il 10:42 am
Sorry for the huge review, but I’m really loving the new Zune, and hope this, as well as the excellent reviews some other people have written, will help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.
imsc seo febbraio 25, 2017 il 1:08 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Filme Online Schauen Kostenlos Legal Deutsch Ohne Anmeldung Ohne Download febbraio 25, 2017 il 4:23 pm
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
Blog URL febbraio 26, 2017 il 7:07 pm
It’s actually near impossible to come across well-informed readers on this subject, fortunately you look like you fully grasp the things that you’re preaching about! Many Thanks
http://www.cremation3.info
wp url febbraio 26, 2017 il 9:32 pm
I’m extremely pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you book marked to check out new things in your web site.
http://www.trebuchetleague.com
visit this web-site febbraio 27, 2017 il 1:28 am
I just hope to notify you that I am new to writing and totally admired your review. More than likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have fantastic article material. Appreciate it for giving out with us your main blog article
http://www.seosingapore1.info
official source febbraio 27, 2017 il 2:25 am
Exceedingly alluring elements that you have said, many thanks for writing.
http://www.bizdawgs.com
article febbraio 27, 2017 il 6:08 pm
I was extremely pleased to find this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book marked to look at new stuff in your blog.
http://www.shastaspirit.com
redirected here febbraio 27, 2017 il 11:41 pm
It really is suitable occasion to create some desires for the foreseeable future. I’ve looked over this article and if I should, I wish to propose you few appealing recommendations.
http://www.tangobelfast.com
my review here febbraio 28, 2017 il 12:23 am
I really wish to share it with you that I am new to blogging and pretty much adored your write-up. Likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You really have extraordinary article material. Admire it for discussing with us all of your site post
http://www.masajesdescontracturantes1.info
bandar togel teraman febbraio 28, 2017 il 4:11 am
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
from this source febbraio 28, 2017 il 4:48 pm
Really absorbing suggestions you have stated, thank you so much for publishing.
http://www.lilinaturalna.com
next marzo 1, 2017 il 3:05 am
I was very pleased to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you book marked to look at new information in your web site.
http://www.cultureventure.net
Recommended Reading marzo 1, 2017 il 4:53 am
Heya here, just turned familiar with your blogging site through Bing, and realized that it’s genuinely informative. I will value in the event you continue these.
http://www.divorcelawyers4.info
check my reference marzo 1, 2017 il 5:34 am
Really entertaining suggestions you have mentioned, say thanks a lot for submitting.
http://www.xnxxviews.com
Dog marzo 1, 2017 il 9:03 am
Awsome website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Health & Fitness marzo 1, 2017 il 9:25 am
I was just seeking this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Usually the top web sites are full of garbage.
Business marzo 1, 2017 il 10:16 am
Wow! Thank you! I always needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my blog?
Automotive marzo 1, 2017 il 12:30 pm
hello!,I love your writing very a lot! share we be in contact more about your article on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Health & Fitness marzo 1, 2017 il 1:21 pm
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
find out here marzo 1, 2017 il 8:04 pm
Gday there, just became aware about your post through Search engine, and found that it is truly good. I’ll like should you keep up this approach.
http://www.digitalprinting18.info
visit site marzo 1, 2017 il 8:29 pm
It’s nearly extremely difficult to find well-qualified visitors on this area, fortunately you look like you be aware of those things you’re preaching about! With Thanks
http://www.caraccident4.info
web marzo 1, 2017 il 11:30 pm
Truly motivating information that you have remarked, thanks for adding.
http://www.westdoc.biz
find more information marzo 2, 2017 il 1:17 am
Exceedingly interesting specifics that you have mentioned, thanks a lot for publishing.
http://www.lcwisdom.com
Real Estate marzo 2, 2017 il 8:03 am
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your site in web explorer, might test this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good component to people will pass over your great writing because of this problem.
House & Home Improvement marzo 2, 2017 il 8:06 am
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Phil Harwick giugno 16, 2017 il 12:54 pm
GreateExcellent articlepiecespost. Keep writingposting such kind of informationinfo on your blogpagesite. Im really impressed by your blogyour siteit.
https://es.pinterest.com/catymovis9/best-coleman-tents-in-2017/
Alise Schowalter giugno 18, 2017 il 5:24 am
WowHurrah, that’s what I was lookingsearchingseekingexploring for, what a stuffinformationdatamaterial! presentexisting here at this blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site, thanks admin of this websiteweb sitesiteweb page.
http://www.scoop.it/t/product-reviews-24/p/4080271070/2017/06/16/top-10-best-electric-hair-wax-warmers-in-2017