Ecologia, l’Unesco propone la lista dei geoparchi, Patrimonio dell’Umanità

0

Dopo aver classificato i luoghi dell’arte e della cultura più importanti e spettacolari al mondo, l’UNESCO promuove un programma ufficiale per i parchi più belli del mondo sull’esempio della lista dei siti Patrimonio mondiale dell’Umanità. Saranno definiti in questo modo i e aderendo al circuito del programma Man and the Biosphere i geoparchi con importanza dal punto di vista geologico e con “una vera e propria strategia di sviluppo sostenibile”.

Attualmente nel mondo vi sono 92 geoparchi, la maggior parte dei quali situata nel Vecchio Continente che ne conta 54. L’Italia e la Spagna sono gli stati europei che ne vantano il maggior numero, mentre a livello mondiale è la Cina con 27 geoparchi, a possedere il numero più alto di parchi rilevanti sotto il profilo geologico e di sviluppo sostenibile.

Nella lista dei geoparchi italiani dell’UNESCO, che potrebbe essere stilata entro la fine dell’anno, vi sono dei parchi già riconosciuti come aree protette che si estendono da Nord a Sud dello stivale. Tra i maggiori per estenzione e numero di visitatori vi sono: il Parco naturale Adamello Brenta, in Trentino Alto Adige; il Parco naturale regionale del Beigua, in Liguria; il Parco delle Colline Metallifere grossetane e il Parco regionale Alpi Apuane, in Toscana; il Parco Geominerario Storico e Ambientale, in Sardegna; il Distretto Rocca di Cerere e il Parco naturale regionale delle Madonie, in Sicilia; il Parco nazionale Cilento e Vallo di Diano, in Campania.

E’ proprio nel Parco nazionale del Cilento, ad Ascea, che questa sera a conclusione dell’Egn Conference 2013, si sapranno i nomi dei nuovi geoparchi italiani e stranieri. La conferenza mondiale dei Geoparchi, che si sta svolgendo nell’area protetta campana dal 3 settembre 2013, è presieduta da 259 delegazioni straniere e da delegazioni 75 italiane in rappresentanza di 40 Paesi. Oltre alla nomina dei nuovi geoparchi, l’Egn Conference ha trattato delle più importanti e recenti scoperte nel campo della geologia.

[Fonte: Adnkronos]

[Photo Credit | Thinkstock]