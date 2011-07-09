Parco Natura Viva di Bussolengo, un viaggio nelle specie estinte ed in quelle di prossima estinzione

Il Parco Natura Viva di Bussolengo (Verona) ha al suo interno, oltre allo zoo safari ed alla sezione faunistica, il parco delle estinzioni: l’Extinction Park. Non voglio soffermarmi troppo sulle strutture che offrono asilo gli animali della savana e della giungla minacciati nei loro Paesi d’origine, perché, per quanto ampie ed ospitali siano, resta sempre il fatto che l’habitat di un animale lo si può ricreare al dettaglio ma mancherà sempre di due fattori fondamentali: una libertà senza confini e la possibilità di predare, due caratteristiche non certo di poco conto. Una gabbia ampia e dorata rimane sempre una gabbia, insomma.
Tornando al parco delle estinzioni ci sono modelli riprodotti a grandezza naturale che testimoniano la scomparsa, nel corso del tempo, delle specie: non potevano mancare i dinosauri che, seppur tramontati da centinaia e centinaia di anni, restano intramontabili; ed ancora uccelli, mammiferi e specie estinte nel periodo storico.
A far riflettere è che forse, e avverrà tra non molti anni a giudicare dalla distruzione degli habitat, dal bracconaggio e dallo sfruttamento eccessivo delle risorse operato da noi umani, le sezioni di questi parchi che ora ospitano le specie estinte dovranno ampliarsi per ospitare molte delle specie che ora sono natura viva: rinoceronte, ippopotamo, leone, leopardo, panda, tigre siberiana…
A conti fatti, il vero intento educativo di questi zoo-safari, ne stanno sorgendo a macchia d’olio in tutta Italia, potrebbe essere proprio questo: se ci porterete i bambini questa estate spiegategli che quelle di cartone sono le specie estinte, quelle vive sono quelle che stiamo per far scomparire e che a breve saranno pure loro natura morta, lasciando il posto a specie meno simpatiche e tenere di un orsetto peloso, le specie invasive che rimarranno. Chi lo sa che tra qualche decennio nelle sezioni Natura “ancora” viva, specie “per il momento” salve, non troveremo un bel nugolo di zanzare tigre, qualche pianta tropicale, un centinaio di meduse. A quel punto, senza chiamare in gioco stavolta glaciazioni e tutto il resto, chi spiegherà ai bambini perché la tigre è di cartone e che quei buffi animaletti pelosi per cui hanno pagato il biglietto sono finti?
