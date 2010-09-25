Puliamo il mondo, a Firenze Matteo Renzi partecipa al Ramazza day

Una giornata per pulire e dare un bacione a Firenze, armati di entusiasmo, palette, scope e rastrelli: è il Ramazza day dello scorso anno che si estende in quest’edizione raccogliendo gli Angeli del bello. Iniziativa che ha visto la partecipazione di mille cittadini e sessanta associazioni coinvolte.
Centocinquanta i fiorentini che hanno deciso di adottare una parte di Firenze, una strada, una piazza piuttosto che un giardino, per curarla, mantenerla pulita e diventare così angeli custodi del bello.
L’evento fiorentino si svolge in contemporanea alla più ampia manifestazione Clean up the world, a livello internazionale, curata in Italia da Legambiente con Puliamo il Mondo.
Ed è stato il sindaco di Firenze, Matteo Renzi, a dare il via alla manifestazione in piazza Santa Maria Novella questa mattina, pronunciando queste parole:
Firenze è di tutti, di chi le vuole bene. Non chiediamoci solo cosa può fare Firenze per noi, ma anche cosa possiamo fare noi per la nostra città.
[Fonte: Corrierefiorentino]
Commenti (3)
explanation febbraio 14, 2017 il 10:14 pm
I just want to say I am beginner to blogging and site-building and certainly savored this website. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You actually come with incredible article content. With thanks for revealing your webpage.
read charlie and the chocolate factory book online febbraio 17, 2017 il 9:41 pm
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
John Deere Repair Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 8:16 pm
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for any issue and located most individuals should go in addition to with the website.
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/