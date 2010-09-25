Puliamo il mondo, a Firenze Matteo Renzi partecipa al Ramazza day

0

Una giornata per pulire e dare un bacione a Firenze, armati di entusiasmo, palette, scope e rastrelli: è il Ramazza day dello scorso anno che si estende in quest’edizione raccogliendo gli Angeli del bello. Iniziativa che ha visto la partecipazione di mille cittadini e sessanta associazioni coinvolte.

Centocinquanta i fiorentini che hanno deciso di adottare una parte di Firenze, una strada, una piazza piuttosto che un giardino, per curarla, mantenerla pulita e diventare così angeli custodi del bello.

L’evento fiorentino si svolge in contemporanea alla più ampia manifestazione Clean up the world, a livello internazionale, curata in Italia da Legambiente con Puliamo il Mondo.

Ed è stato il sindaco di Firenze, Matteo Renzi, a dare il via alla manifestazione in piazza Santa Maria Novella questa mattina, pronunciando queste parole:

Firenze è di tutti, di chi le vuole bene. Non chiediamoci solo cosa può fare Firenze per noi, ma anche cosa possiamo fare noi per la nostra città.

