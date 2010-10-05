Obama, Totò e altre 10 tartarughe domani riprenderanno il mare

0

Dopo essere state curate 12 tartarughe marine verranno lasciate in mare il 6 ottobre 2010, lungo le coste di Paestum. Le tartarughe sono state trovate ferite e in cattive condizioni di salute, ma dopo le cure presso il Turtles point, la stazione zoologica di Napoli, verranno liberate sulla spiaggia della borgata Torre di Mare di Capaccio, domani alle 11,30.

L’iniziativa per il recupero e la salvaguardia delle tartarughe marine è stata lanciata circa due anni fa nel tratto di litorale napoletano perché soggetto allo spiaggiamento di molti esemplari di tartarughe. Il centro zoologico Anton Dohrn del capoluogo campano e l’Assessorato all’Ecologia della regione Campania sono stati promotori di incontri informativi e formativi, presso le scuole di Capaccio e hanno dato vita al progetto Monitoraggio delle nidificazioni di tartaruga marina in Campania, e al recupero degli esemplari malati e in pericolo.

[Fonte: Infoagropoli]

[Foto: attentialweb.blogspot]