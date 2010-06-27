Uragano Alex, nuovi guai per la Bp

Il disastro nel Golfo della Messico per la Bp sembra essere destinato ad aggravarsi sempre di più. Se è vero che se tutto può andare storto, allora andrà storto, dopo le burrasche, le tempeste marine e i mille inconvenienti naturali e artificiali, ora la compagnia britannica è costretta a fare i conti con l’uragano Alex, in avvicinamento proprio nell’area dove è affondata la Deepwater Horizon.
La perturbazione ha appena attraversato il Belize, passerà oggi per il Messico e si sta spostando sul Golfo, dove secondo le previsioni raggiungerà proprio la macchia nera del petrolio. Per questo motivo le operazioni di recupero delle perdite saranno ancora una volta rimandate, in quanto quasi tutto il personale ha già raggiunto la terraferma, ed il rimanente probabilmente si allontanerà presto dal sito. Secondo la Bp le operazioni di trivellazione per ridurre l’afflusso di petrolio slitteranno di un solo giorno, ma secondo i metereologi potrebbe saltare tutto di una settimana.
L’uragano Alex è una tempesta tropicale (sistema di bassa pressione con attività temporalesche ed un moto di venti circolare) con velocità superiore alle 74 miglia orarie (119 km/h) che si svolge nell’Oceano Atlantico. Nonostante la credenza comune, non è una particolarità che sia stato “battezzato” con un nome maschile.
Negli anni infatti si è usato assegnare agli uragani, per distinguerli l’uno dall’altro, un nome proprio di persona, e dalla Seconda Guerra Mondiale in poi si è preferito assegnargli nomi di donna senza un motivo preciso. Ma dal 1979, grazie alla protesta delle associazioni femministe, si è deciso di inserire anche, alternativamente, nomi da uomo. Ciò è fatto perché inizialmente agli uragani era assegnato il nome A per il primo dell’anno, B per il secondo, ecc., ma siccome in questo modo ci sarebbero stati nella storia centinaia di uragani A, centinaia di B e così via, si è deciso di assegnare un nome diverso ogni anno, mantenendo l’ordine alfabetico. Per questo Alex ha questo nome: è il primo del 2010. Il prossimo si chiamerà Bonnie, quello dopo ancora Colin.
La potenza di un uragano è classificata in base alla sua velocità in una scala che va da 1 a 5, cioè da 74 a 156 miglia orarie, secondo la scala Saffir-Simpson. La scala da 1 a 5 è utilizzata anche per calcolare la distruttività della tempesta, che può essere “minima” come l’Uragano Dolly del 2008 che ha provocato qualche danno solo agli animali per lo spostamento di oggetti nell’aria, fino a “catastrofica”, come Andrew che nel 1992 distrusse case ed infrastrutture. Il livello di Alex ancora non è possibile da stabilire, ma lo sarà molto presto.
Fonte: [Ansa]
Commenti (13)
straight from the source febbraio 14, 2017 il 5:09 pm
I simply want to say I am new to blogs and actually enjoyed this page. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You really come with impressive writings. Kudos for sharing with us your web-site.
Repair Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 1:57 am
Can you give me some tips for piece of software writing?
http://www.repairloader.net/
Travel & Hotel febbraio 20, 2017 il 12:25 pm
I was just looking for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:26 am
Thanks so much for giving everyone a very terrific opportunity to read articles and blog posts from this blog. It’s usually so cool and full of a great time for me and my office friends to visit your site the equivalent of three times in a week to learn the newest items you have got. And indeed, I am also at all times fascinated with all the effective creative ideas you serve. Certain 4 points in this posting are unquestionably the very best we have ever had.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:19 am
There is clearly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:21 am
As I web site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling great , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:38 am
I have learn several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to make this sort of fantastic informative web site.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 9:09 am
Magnificent web site. Lots of useful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you in your effort!
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 2:09 pm
I genuinely enjoy reading through on this web site , it has wonderful posts . “One doesn’t discover new lands without consenting to lose sight of the shore for a very long time.” by Andre Gide.
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 2:34 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 5:56 am
I am just commenting to let you understand of the great experience my cousin’s daughter enjoyed going through your webblog. She picked up several pieces, which include what it’s like to have an amazing teaching mindset to have certain people clearly grasp some impossible matters. You actually did more than her expectations. Many thanks for giving those valuable, trustworthy, explanatory and even fun tips about that topic to Tanya.