Uragano Alex, nuovi guai per la Bp

Il disastro nel Golfo della Messico per la Bp sembra essere destinato ad aggravarsi sempre di più. Se è vero che se tutto può andare storto, allora andrà storto, dopo le burrasche, le tempeste marine e i mille inconvenienti naturali e artificiali, ora la compagnia britannica è costretta a fare i conti con l’uragano Alex, in avvicinamento proprio nell’area dove è affondata la Deepwater Horizon.

La perturbazione ha appena attraversato il Belize, passerà oggi per il Messico e si sta spostando sul Golfo, dove secondo le previsioni raggiungerà proprio la macchia nera del petrolio. Per questo motivo le operazioni di recupero delle perdite saranno ancora una volta rimandate, in quanto quasi tutto il personale ha già raggiunto la terraferma, ed il rimanente probabilmente si allontanerà presto dal sito. Secondo la Bp le operazioni di trivellazione per ridurre l’afflusso di petrolio slitteranno di un solo giorno, ma secondo i metereologi potrebbe saltare tutto di una settimana.

L’uragano Alex è una tempesta tropicale (sistema di bassa pressione con attività temporalesche ed un moto di venti circolare) con velocità superiore alle 74 miglia orarie (119 km/h) che si svolge nell’Oceano Atlantico. Nonostante la credenza comune, non è una particolarità che sia stato “battezzato” con un nome maschile.

Negli anni infatti si è usato assegnare agli uragani, per distinguerli l’uno dall’altro, un nome proprio di persona, e dalla Seconda Guerra Mondiale in poi si è preferito assegnargli nomi di donna senza un motivo preciso. Ma dal 1979, grazie alla protesta delle associazioni femministe, si è deciso di inserire anche, alternativamente, nomi da uomo. Ciò è fatto perché inizialmente agli uragani era assegnato il nome A per il primo dell’anno, B per il secondo, ecc., ma siccome in questo modo ci sarebbero stati nella storia centinaia di uragani A, centinaia di B e così via, si è deciso di assegnare un nome diverso ogni anno, mantenendo l’ordine alfabetico. Per questo Alex ha questo nome: è il primo del 2010. Il prossimo si chiamerà Bonnie, quello dopo ancora Colin.

La potenza di un uragano è classificata in base alla sua velocità in una scala che va da 1 a 5, cioè da 74 a 156 miglia orarie, secondo la scala Saffir-Simpson. La scala da 1 a 5 è utilizzata anche per calcolare la distruttività della tempesta, che può essere “minima” come l’Uragano Dolly del 2008 che ha provocato qualche danno solo agli animali per lo spostamento di oggetti nell’aria, fino a “catastrofica”, come Andrew che nel 1992 distrusse case ed infrastrutture. Il livello di Alex ancora non è possibile da stabilire, ma lo sarà molto presto.

Fonte: [Ansa]