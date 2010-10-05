Legambiente in piazza per dire Sì alle energie rinnovabili, No al nucleare

0

Sabato 6 e domenica 7 novembre 2010 Legambiente, assieme alle associazioni ambientaliste, scenderà nelle piazze italiane per promuovere una legge d’iniziativa popolare per scongiurare il ritorno del nucleare in Italia e dire sì alle energie rinnovabili e all’incentivazione dei parchi eolici, dei pannelli fotovoltaici e dell’energia solare nel nostro Paese.

Con le sue scelte non ecologiche l’Italia si sta allontanando dai principi sull’ecosostenibilità e sul contrasto dei cambiamenti climatici che l’Europa chiede, e rispetta. Uno degli obiettivi principali è proprio quello di abbattere le emissioni di CO2 e di gas serra del 20% entro il 2020 per contrastare i cambiamenti climatici e l’inquinamento. Per il 2020 altro obiettivo dell’Unione è quello di aumentare la produzione di energia pulita, per abbandonare in un futuro prossimo, l’uso di combustibili fossili, come la Danimarca insegna. Come ha commentato il presidente di Legambiente, Vittorio Cogliati Dezza, questo è

il momento di passare ai fatti per mettere l’Italia al passo dell’Europa e inserirla fra i Paesi che guidano la lotta ai cambiamenti climatici. Puntare sulle fonti pulite abbandonando la via nucleare è una straordinaria opportunità che dobbiamo assolutamente cogliere sia per uscire dalla crisi economica che per gettare le basi per uno sviluppo durevole e sostenibile.

Legambiente nasce nel 1980 raggruppando i primissimi movimenti ecologisti e i nuclei antinucleare, e dopo 30 anni la principale associazione ambientalista italiana, si trova di nuovo a parlare di nucleare, a contrastare le scelte politiche ed economiche di un Paese che non ha fatto passi in avanti. Per dare uno scossone e per informare i cittadini il 6 e 7 novembre verrà mobilitata la Coalizione in marcia per il clima che vede protagonisti i circoli regionali e locali di Legambiente e le altre associazioni ecologiste, in una giornata storica che va a coincidere con il ventitreesimo anniversario del referendum contro il nucleare. La legge d’iniziativa popolare sullo Sviluppo dell’efficienza energetica e delle fonti rinnovabili per la salvaguardia del clima, vuole sostanzialmente chiarire come l’energia nucleare non sia la soluzione migliore per fermare i cambiamenti climatici e abbattere le emissioni inquinanti; e vuole rilanciare l’economia del Paese attraverso investimenti sulle rinnovabili, piani di riqualificazione del territorio e degli edifici e già esistenti, sviluppo del trasporto su ferro, nonché promuovere il risparmio energetico e la democratizzazione dell’energia.

[Foto: iis-newton: legambiente]