Troppe auto: l’Italia perde 1.500 ettari di verde all’anno

Aumentano le auto verdi ed il ricorso al trasporto pubblico. Tutte notizie positive che dovrebbero far pensare che la qualità dell’aria in Italia stia migliorando. Purtroppo non è così. L’ultima rilevazione dell’Ispra (Istituto superiore per la protezione e la ricerca ambientale), nella sesta edizione del rapporto sulla qualità dell’ambiente urbano presentata ieri a Roma, fotografa un’Italia con sempre meno verde e sempre più Pm10 (polveri sottili) nell’aria.
La causa di tutto questo, spiega l’Istituto, è
l’urbanizzazione e l’assenza di una corretta pianificazione territoriale. Il suolo cittadino del Bel Paese perde uno spicchio di natura grande 15.000.000 metri quadrati. Si crea così una grave pressione sul territorio e sull’ambiente con la conseguente presenza di fenomeni franosi in aree densamente urbanizzate e elevato rischio per la popolazione.
Le aree più a rischio sono Bari, Firenze, Foggia, Genova, Livorno e Padova, ma la situazione è tragica un po’ in tutta Italia.
Il vero problema sono le auto, visto che nel nostro Paese ce ne sono in media una ogni due abitanti, con picchi nelle città come Roma, dove ce ne sono in media 706 ogni 1000 abitanti, Torino (628/1000) e Palermo (599/1000). Il periodo preso in considerazione, 2007-2008, ha registrato un incremento dello 0,5% delle auto immatricolate, per una impressionante cifra di 7 milioni e mezzo di auto che si andavano ad aggiungere a quelle che già circolavano.
In questo modo, spiegano dall’Ispra, per far spazio al cemento si deturpa l’ambiente e si perdono aree verdi, poi non ci dovremmo lamentare se avvengono frane e altri disastri come quelli visti di recente. Una piccola inversione di tendenza si comincia ad avere grazie alle auto meno inquinanti (euro4) o quelle verdi come quelle elettriche o ibride, a metano o gpl, che hanno avuto un boom di vendite al Nord (specialmente Brescia, Torino e Milano), ma che scarseggiano e sono quasi assenti nel resto d’Italia.
Qualcosa però sta cambiando. Negli ultimi anni c’è la tendenza ad aumentare le piste ciclabili, le aree pedonali e le ztl (zone a traffico limitato), in modo da ridurre l’inquinamento e invogliare la gente a spostarsi a piedi o in bicicletta piuttosto che prendere l’auto per fare due isolati. Conclude la sua rilevazione l’Ispra con un dato importante: nonostante le emissioni di gas serra siano in declino, aumentano quelle delle polveri sottili più pericolose per l’uomo, in special modo Pm10 e Pm2,5 (ancora più piccole e quindi più dannose), in special modo nel Nord Italia, e questo è un sintomo che c’è troppo poco verde per mitigare l’aria che diventa sempre più irrespirabile.
Fonte: [Ansa]
Commenti (17)
