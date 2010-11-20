Enel Green Power cresce a Siena nel geotermico

0

Enel Green Power, la società delle rinnovabili del colosso energetico italiano Enel S.p.A., cresce in Provincia di Siena nel geotermico con la centrale geotermica di Radicondoli 2. A darne notizia è stata nei giorni scorsi la stessa Enel Green Power dopo che l’impianto è stato messo in marcia il 10 novembre scorso con una potenza pari a 20 MW che, unitamente ai 40 MW della centrale già esistente, porta la potenza complessiva cumulata nel Comune di Radicondoli a 60 MW.

Trattasi, nello specifico, di una potenza complessiva cumulata in grado di produrre a regime energia elettrica per ben 140 milioni di chilowattora, tanti quanti ne bastano per soddisfare i consumi di ben 55 mila famiglie, e di risparmiare annualmente la bellezza di 200 mila tonnellate di anidride carbonica (CO2) che, quindi, non saranno immesse in atmosfera.

Il polo geotermico di Enel Green Power sul territorio della Regione Toscana è uno tra i più grandi al mondo, con il nuovo impianto che è stato realizzato in poco più di 12 mesi dopo aver ottenuto l’autorizzazione nello scorso mese di luglio. Secondo quanto dichiarato dall’Amministratore delegato di Enel Green Power, Francesco Starace, la messa in marcia dell’impianto Radicondoli 2 conferma l’eccellenza del nostro Paese nel settore delle rinnovabili, ed in particolare nel geotermico, con la conseguenza che è stato fatto un altro passo in avanti in direzione dell’aumento della capacità complessiva geotermica italiana.

Per quel che riguarda la prevenzione di anomalie di funzionamento dell’impianto, Enel Green Power a Radicondoli ha adottato innovativi sistemi sia per la telediagnostica, sia per la telesupervisione, ragion per cui il controllo a distanza dell’impianto è completo a fronte del rispetto dei migliori standard per quel che riguarda l’inserimento paesaggistico e la tutela dell’ambiente. Al fine di garantire un’armonizzazione dei vincoli paesaggistici e di quelli ambientali, infatti, Enel Green Power ha realizzato il polo geotermico toscano attraverso una fase di sviluppo condivisa con gli Enti locali.