Enel Green Power cresce a Siena nel geotermico

Enel Green Power, la società delle rinnovabili del colosso energetico italiano Enel S.p.A., cresce in Provincia di Siena nel geotermico con la centrale geotermica di Radicondoli 2. A darne notizia è stata nei giorni scorsi la stessa Enel Green Power dopo che l’impianto è stato messo in marcia il 10 novembre scorso con una potenza pari a 20 MW che, unitamente ai 40 MW della centrale già esistente, porta la potenza complessiva cumulata nel Comune di Radicondoli a 60 MW.
Trattasi, nello specifico, di una potenza complessiva cumulata in grado di produrre a regime energia elettrica per ben 140 milioni di chilowattora, tanti quanti ne bastano per soddisfare i consumi di ben 55 mila famiglie, e di risparmiare annualmente la bellezza di 200 mila tonnellate di anidride carbonica (CO2) che, quindi, non saranno immesse in atmosfera.
Il polo geotermico di Enel Green Power sul territorio della Regione Toscana è uno tra i più grandi al mondo, con il nuovo impianto che è stato realizzato in poco più di 12 mesi dopo aver ottenuto l’autorizzazione nello scorso mese di luglio. Secondo quanto dichiarato dall’Amministratore delegato di Enel Green Power, Francesco Starace, la messa in marcia dell’impianto Radicondoli 2 conferma l’eccellenza del nostro Paese nel settore delle rinnovabili, ed in particolare nel geotermico, con la conseguenza che è stato fatto un altro passo in avanti in direzione dell’aumento della capacità complessiva geotermica italiana.
Per quel che riguarda la prevenzione di anomalie di funzionamento dell’impianto, Enel Green Power a Radicondoli ha adottato innovativi sistemi sia per la telediagnostica, sia per la telesupervisione, ragion per cui il controllo a distanza dell’impianto è completo a fronte del rispetto dei migliori standard per quel che riguarda l’inserimento paesaggistico e la tutela dell’ambiente. Al fine di garantire un’armonizzazione dei vincoli paesaggistici e di quelli ambientali, infatti, Enel Green Power ha realizzato il polo geotermico toscano attraverso una fase di sviluppo condivisa con gli Enti locali.
Commenti (15)
anonymous febbraio 14, 2017 il 11:14 pm
I simply want to say I am just all new to blogging and absolutely savored your page. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your site . You definitely come with good stories. Thank you for revealing your blog site.
John Deere Service Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 4:55 pm
You can definitely see your expertise within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
Technology febbraio 20, 2017 il 9:17 am
magnificent publish, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector do not realize this. You should proceed your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:33 am
You made certain good points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of persons will have the same opinion with your blog.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:14 am
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 10:15 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 3:26 am
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 3:34 am
I was just looking for this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top sites are full of garbage.
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:37 am
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:40 am
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Pets And Animal febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:01 pm
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for putting up. “The world is round and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning.” by George Baker.
Education febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:06 am
I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info a person supply on your visitors? Is gonna be again frequently in order to inspect new posts