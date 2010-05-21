Dalla Spagna arriva il giardino verticale che assorbe l’inquinamento

0

Per chi vuole trasformare il muro del suo palazzo in un giardino verticale, la società spagnola Ceracasa, che si occupa di piastrelle di ceramica, ha messo a punto un sistema modulare super-duo che ha una doppia funzione: si chiama Lifewall (nessuna relazione con il maxi-schermo di Panasonic), ed è una piastrella progettata per supportare una varietà di piante irrigate a goccia, la quale lavora in collaborazione con Bionictile, un’altra piastrella che assorbe l’inquinamento dell’aria e lo converte in concime per le piante del Lifewall.

Creato dall’architetto Emilio Llobat, in collaborazione con gli architetti Maqla, Azahar Energia e Ceracasa, le piastrelle della grandezza di un metro quadrato sono destinate ad essere organizzate in vari modelli dai progettisti per creare un muro vegetale che funziona in simbiosi. Disponibile nei colori bianco, avorio, tabacco, e grigio, il gres porcellanato Bionictile lavora per assorbire gli inquinanti di ossido di azoto presenti nell’aria. Usando i raggi UV del sole e l’umidità, questo materiale speciale brevettato Bionictile, insieme con la componente di polvere di vetro, trasforma le particelle nocive di NOx in concimi azotati, i quali possono essere utilizzati dalle piante che mantengono insieme le “tessere” del Lifewall. Inoltre, le piastrelle Lifewall possono agire anche come assorbitore di carbonio.

Secondo la società, le piastrelle potrebbe avere un grande impatto sulla qualità dell’aria:

I test condotti dall’Università Politecnica di Valencia-CSIC applicano l’ISO ITQ all’ISO 22.197-12.007 E, i quali hanno offerto questi campioni di ceramica BIONICTILE in grado di decomporre 25,09 microgrammi di NOx per m2 all’ora. Una stima su 200 edifici rivestiti dalla ceramica BIONICTILE significherebbe decontaminare un volume equivalente a 2.638 milioni di m3 di aria all’anno. O in altre parole, più di 400.000 persone potrebbero respirare, entro un anno, l’aria libera da NOx nocivi provenienti da veicoli e industrie.

Ora Ceracasa commercializzerà tali piastrelle in tutto il mondo, e così si spera che la purificazione dell’aria, grazie a questi impianti-cuscinetto installati nelle pareti dei giardini verticali di grandi dimensioni, diventi finalmente una realtà.

Fonte: [Treehugger]