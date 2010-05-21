Dalla Spagna arriva il giardino verticale che assorbe l’inquinamento

Per chi vuole trasformare il muro del suo palazzo in un giardino verticale, la società spagnola Ceracasa, che si occupa di piastrelle di ceramica, ha messo a punto un sistema modulare super-duo che ha una doppia funzione: si chiama Lifewall (nessuna relazione con il maxi-schermo di Panasonic), ed è una piastrella progettata per supportare una varietà di piante irrigate a goccia, la quale lavora in collaborazione con Bionictile, un’altra piastrella che assorbe l’inquinamento dell’aria e lo converte in concime per le piante del Lifewall.
Creato dall’architetto Emilio Llobat, in collaborazione con gli architetti Maqla, Azahar Energia e Ceracasa, le piastrelle della grandezza di un metro quadrato sono destinate ad essere organizzate in vari modelli dai progettisti per creare un muro vegetale che funziona in simbiosi. Disponibile nei colori bianco, avorio, tabacco, e grigio, il gres porcellanato Bionictile lavora per assorbire gli inquinanti di ossido di azoto presenti nell’aria. Usando i raggi UV del sole e l’umidità, questo materiale speciale brevettato Bionictile, insieme con la componente di polvere di vetro, trasforma le particelle nocive di NOx in concimi azotati, i quali possono essere utilizzati dalle piante che mantengono insieme le “tessere” del Lifewall. Inoltre, le piastrelle Lifewall possono agire anche come assorbitore di carbonio.
Secondo la società, le piastrelle potrebbe avere un grande impatto sulla qualità dell’aria:
I test condotti dall’Università Politecnica di Valencia-CSIC applicano l’ISO ITQ all’ISO 22.197-12.007 E, i quali hanno offerto questi campioni di ceramica BIONICTILE in grado di decomporre 25,09 microgrammi di NOx per m2 all’ora. Una stima su 200 edifici rivestiti dalla ceramica BIONICTILE significherebbe decontaminare un volume equivalente a 2.638 milioni di m3 di aria all’anno. O in altre parole, più di 400.000 persone potrebbero respirare, entro un anno, l’aria libera da NOx nocivi provenienti da veicoli e industrie.
Ora Ceracasa commercializzerà tali piastrelle in tutto il mondo, e così si spera che la purificazione dell’aria, grazie a questi impianti-cuscinetto installati nelle pareti dei giardini verticali di grandi dimensioni, diventi finalmente una realtà.
Fonte: [Treehugger]
Commenti (61)
Vanessa marzo 28, 2011 il 11:15 am
Avete idea di come sono strutturate le piastrelle della ceracasa?
Vorrei capire nello specifico come vengono messe le piante….secondo la tecnologia dei giardini verticali di blanc o in modo differente?
Paola Pagliaro marzo 28, 2011 il 5:33 pm
http://www.ceracasa.com/650012_es/Imagen-decoraci%C3%B3n-cer%C3%A1mica-con-pavimentos-baldosas-imitaci%C3%B3n-m%C3%A1rmol/
Vanessa marzo 28, 2011 il 5:53 pm
Grazie ma nn sono le immagini giuste…:)
Vanessa marzo 28, 2011 il 5:54 pm
Grazie ma nn sono le immagini giuste!:)…io chiedevo le piastrelle Lifewall con le piante….
Paola Pagliaro marzo 28, 2011 il 6:59 pm
eccole http://www.ceracasa.com/51164_es/CEVISAMA-2010:-SOLUCIONES-ECOEFICIENTES-SOLUCIONES-DE-FUTURO/
sono pannelli “vegetali” di 1 metro quadro che si applicano sulla facciata degli edifici. Vi si può disporre qualsiasi tipo di pianta e si combinano con un altro prodotto, sempre ceracasa, il bionictile in grado di decontaminare l’aria dai NOx
Vanessa marzo 28, 2011 il 7:14 pm
Si questo l’ho capito, sono andata a vedere il sito della Ceracasa.
La mia domanda , probabilmente troppo tecnica, era se la vegetazione…(che si vede nelle foto) cresce sulla piastrella….tipo lichene o muschio…oppure questa piastrella ha una conformazione tipo i pannelli utilizzati per i giardini verticali…dove le piante vengono inserite.Non ho trovato spiegazioni in merito…e tantomeno una sezione o delle tavole tecniche.
Mi scuso se sono insistente ma sto affrontanto un tema per la tesi che vede l’insediamento del verde all’interno di yacht e questo tipo di piastrella mi interessa molto.
Grazie 1000
Paola Pagliaro marzo 29, 2011 il 12:04 am
tranquilla Vanessa 🙂 contatto l’azienda, glielo chiedo e ti faccio sapere 🙂 rispolvero un po’ di spagnolo con l’occasione 🙂
Paola Pagliaro marzo 29, 2011 il 12:05 am
comunque credo vengano inserite come nel giardino verticale…
Vanessa marzo 29, 2011 il 9:54 am
Grazie gentilissima!!!!!!!
Paola Pagliaro aprile 1, 2011 il 12:00 pm
Vanessa, sei ancora lì? Eccomi come promesso, mi hanno risposto dalla Ceracasa, forse il mio spagnolo non è così malaccio :)… gli avevo chiesto se le piante venivano inserite o crescevano come muschi e licheni… e dalla risposta mi pare proprio di capire, come sospettavamo, che vengano inserite dopo. Spero di esserti stata d’aiuto.
Apreciada Paola,
Gracias por el interés mostrado en nuestro producto LIFEWALL.
El producto LIFEWALL es una estructura que, gracias a su diseño patentado, mantiene las plantas. LIFEWALL tiene insertadas las plantas y se puede repoblar en cualquier momento.
LIFEWALL es un sumidero de CO2.
LIFEWALL no es cerámica, se combina con BIONICTILE que sí es cerámica, concretamente un porcelánico que descontamina los NOx y los transforma en nitratos, que a su vez pueden ser utilizados como abono para LIFEWALL.
Espero contestar a tus preguntas, cualquier cosa me lo indicas.
Un saludo
Fran Raya
Director Marketing y Producto
[email protected]
Tel +34 609 638 777
Vanessa aprile 1, 2011 il 1:54 pm
Grazie Mille!!!!!proverò a contattarli anch’io e a chiedere se possono mandarmi un campione…..speriamo!!!!:)
Grazie ancora dell’aiuto! a buon rendere!
navigate to these guys febbraio 14, 2017 il 4:56 pm
I just want to mention I am new to weblog and honestly liked your web site. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You definitely come with excellent articles. Thanks a lot for revealing your webpage.
Sports febbraio 20, 2017 il 12:25 pm
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
wiro sableng febbraio 20, 2017 il 12:44 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:13 am
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:14 am
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most people will approve with your site.
Health & Fitness febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:20 am
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:23 am
A person essentially lend a hand to make critically articles I might state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular put up extraordinary. Fantastic activity!
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:17 pm
Merely wanna comment on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the content material is real good. “To establish oneself in the world, one has to do all one can to appear established.” by Francois de La Rochefoucauld.
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:56 pm
You have brought up a very great points , appreciate it for the post.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 4:24 am
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:34 am
certainly like your web site however you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality nevertheless I¡¦ll surely come back again.
Healthy Life febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:37 pm
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Pets And Animal febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:28 pm
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
www.emeryeps.com febbraio 22, 2017 il 11:16 pm
Absolutely stimulating knowledge you have stated, warm regards for setting up.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps-maui-seo-comment
divorces febbraio 23, 2017 il 8:31 am
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorces-comment
Family febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:28 pm
I like this site very much, Its a very nice billet to read and receive information. “The superior man is modest in his speech, but exceeds in his actions.” by Confucius.
Woman febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:54 pm
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!
Gardenings febbraio 23, 2017 il 7:31 pm
Some really prime blog posts on this internet site , saved to bookmarks .
John Deere Service Manuals febbraio 23, 2017 il 7:45 pm
Great post, you have pointed out some good details , I too conceive this s a very wonderful website.
http://www.repairloader.net/
jual beli mobil 2017 febbraio 23, 2017 il 10:00 pm
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
http://xn--80adaggbat5avg5anek4c0j.xn--p1ai/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=169973
divorce mind febbraio 24, 2017 il 4:02 am
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorces
Automotive febbraio 24, 2017 il 5:42 am
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, thank you for all the great posts.
Woman febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:46 am
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
cremation febbraio 24, 2017 il 5:47 pm
SacramentoCremation.us is one of the leading crematorium services in the Sacramento area. Feel free to contact us regarding any questions on Sacramento Cremation Services or concerns you might have. Our staff will respond to you as soon as possible.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/sacramentocremation-comment-general
teak garden furniture manufacturers febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:11 pm
First of all I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!
http://17playgamer.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=46179&do=profile&from=space
free children's books to read online febbraio 24, 2017 il 8:12 pm
The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod’s. It works well, but isn’t as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If you occasionally plan on using the web browser that’s not an issue, but if you’re planning to browse the web alot from your PMP then the iPod’s larger screen and better browser may be important.
www.imscseo.com febbraio 25, 2017 il 10:51 am
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-services-comment-exact
Film Online Anschauen Kostenlos febbraio 25, 2017 il 12:14 pm
This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.
imscseo febbraio 25, 2017 il 4:54 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Film Online Anschauen Kostenlos febbraio 25, 2017 il 5:55 pm
I’ll gear this review to 2 types of people: current Zune owners who are considering an upgrade, and people trying to decide between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other players worth considering out there, like the Sony Walkman X, but I hope this gives you enough info to make an informed decision of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as well.)
click here to read febbraio 26, 2017 il 4:01 pm
It’s almost extremely difficult to come across well-aware visitors on this matter, nonetheless you appear like you fully grasp what exactly you’re writing on! Bless You
http://www.digitalprinting12.info
Get the facts febbraio 27, 2017 il 1:42 am
I simply have to inform you that I am new to blogging and utterly adored your page. Most likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You definitely have superb article information. Like it for share-out with us your favorite internet article
http://www.losangelesseo4.info
check these guys out febbraio 27, 2017 il 2:41 am
Very alluring knowledge that you have said, thanks for publishing.
http://www.aggielanddepot.com
Baby & Parenting febbraio 27, 2017 il 4:45 am
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is just nice and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
click this site febbraio 27, 2017 il 1:39 pm
I was very pleased to discover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information in your web site.
http://www.primeeurope.org
try this site febbraio 27, 2017 il 8:23 pm
I really want to show you that I am new to posting and genuinely adored your information. Most likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You undoubtedly have magnificent article materials. Acknowledge it for expressing with us your own domain document
http://www.searchengineoptimization1.info
Source febbraio 27, 2017 il 10:18 pm
Gday here, just became aware about your web page through The Big G, and have found that it is quite informational. I will like if you carry on this post.
http://www.tuttoshoppingcasa.com
Click Here febbraio 28, 2017 il 7:39 am
Pretty beneficial highlights you have said, thank you for adding.
http://www.childrensbedroomfurnishings.com
like it febbraio 28, 2017 il 9:54 am
Very alluring elements that you have mentioned, say thanks a lot for publishing.
http://www.osnovnasolapolzela.com
go to this website febbraio 28, 2017 il 11:10 am
I merely wish to tell you that I am new to putting up a blog and completely enjoyed your write-up. Very likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You indeed have lovely article materials. Like it for swapping with us your favorite web post
http://www.seosingapore1.info
he has a good point febbraio 28, 2017 il 10:57 pm
Remarkably enjoyable details that you have remarked, say thanks a lot for putting up.
http://www.vanderbiltneurosurgeryclinic.com
Automotive marzo 1, 2017 il 11:06 am
What i don’t understood is actually how you’re not really much more well-appreciated than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably with regards to this subject, produced me in my opinion believe it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. At all times maintain it up!
Bonuses marzo 1, 2017 il 10:58 pm
I just intend to notify you that I am new to putting up a blog and completely adored your post. Probably I am going to save your blog post . You truly have outstanding article information. Love it for share-out with us your very own domain information
http://www.barcelonautazas.info
try here marzo 2, 2017 il 4:47 am
It really is appropriate occasion to construct some options for the extended term. I’ve read this article and if I should, I want to propose you number of unique tip.
http://www.votebushout.biz
Finance marzo 2, 2017 il 6:49 am
What i do not understood is in truth how you are no longer actually a lot more smartly-favored than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably in relation to this topic, produced me for my part imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men are not interested unless it¡¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. At all times take care of it up!
click for info marzo 2, 2017 il 11:22 am
Absolute entertaining suggestions that you have said, thanks a lot for writing.
http://www.thezmagazine.com
Delores maggio 25, 2017 il 6:08 am
Very good blog! Do you hace any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my ownn blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any ideas? Appreciate it!
my web sie – Nasser Furniture